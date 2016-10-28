Seven arrests made over West Ham match violence

AFP, LONDON

London police yesterday said they were holding seven men arrested following violence at the English League Cup clash between West Ham United and Chelsea on Wednesday.

Skirmishes broke out toward the end of the Hammers’ 2-1 win over the Blues, with police and stewards battling to keep supporters apart as coins, bottles and plastic seats were thrown.

There was a heavy police presence in place at the London Stadium, formerly the Olympic Stadium, which has seen repeated violence involving West Ham fans since they moved into their new home at the start of the season.

The seven men were arrested for public order offences and were being held in custody at several police stations.

BJ Harrington, who led the match day police operation, said an investigation had been opened.

“There were a minority of people who attended the match that were clearly intent on being involved in confrontation and violence,” he said. “There were unacceptable incidents inside and outside the stadium, before, during and after the game. We have already made seven arrests and will work tirelessly to identify people involved and bring them to justice.”

Police said 30 people were stopped from attending the game prior to the match between the two London sides.

Chelsea supporter Paul Streeter said he and his eight-year-old daughter were pelted with coins while sitting in the disabled supporters’ section of the ground.

“My daughter was hit with seven coins all over her body,” he told BBC radio. “Other kids were hit, it was not just my daughter. She’s never experienced violence like this before or the aggression we have had to suffer. We want to take this matter further. It is disgusting.”

West Ham United pledged to ban supporters involved in the violence.

“Those found to have acted improperly will be banned from attending any West Ham United fixtures for life and we will request the courts serve banning orders to prevent these individuals attending any other football,” the club said in a statement.