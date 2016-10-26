Versteeg fires Flames past Blackhawks

AP, CHICAGO

Calgary’s Kris Versteeg scored the lone goal of the shoot-out in the seventh round of the tiebreaker to give the Flames a 3-2 win at Chicago on Monday and just their second victory this season.

Versteeg, a former Blackhawk, faked Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford and connected on a wrist-shot.

Sam Bennett and Sean Monahan scored in regulation for Calgary.

Patrick Kane and Brian Campbell connected in regulation for Chicago.

Campbell’s goal, his first with the Blackhawks since rejoining them as a free agent in the off-season, tied it at 2-2 at 4 minutes, 12 seconds of the third period.

Brian Elliott made 31 saves through overtime and blocked all seven in the shoot-out to earn his first win with Calgary since joining from St Louis. He had conceded 14 goals in his first three starts for the Flames.

Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period as the Canadiens defeated Philadelphia 3-1 to extend their their winning streak to four games.

First-placed Montreal remain the only team unbeaten in regulation this season.

Shea Weber and Alexander Radulov, into the empty net, also scored for Montreal, while Jakub Voracek scored the sole goal for the Flyers.