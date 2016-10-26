No sweet homecoming for Osweiler

Reuters

A sweet homecoming was never likely for Brock Osweiler in Denver, Colorado, on Monday, but the Houston Texans quarterback got much more than he bargained for as he delivered a nightmare performance against the Broncos in a 27-9 loss.

Returning to the Sports Authority Field at Mile High where he had been understudy to NFL great Peyton Manning for four years, Osweiler threw for only 131 yards on 41 attempts with just 22 completions.

Early in the fourth quarter with the Texans trailing 21-9, Osweiler endured his most embarrassing moment of the night with an unexpected fumble, the ball slipping out of his hands just as he was preparing to throw.

“They say every quarterback is going to experience it at some point where the ball just flies out of your hand and unfortunately I got to experience it tonight,” Osweiler told reporters after Houston fell to 4-3 for the season. “To go out there and have a performance like we did today, it’s extremely disappointing, but I also think you need to give credit where credit is due. The Broncos are a great football team... and they came to play in all three phases today. That secondary and defensive line made it very tough for us to move the football offensively, so you need to tip your hat to them.”

With linebacker Von Miller leading the way with his uncanny ability to make sack after sack, the Broncos are the best defensive team in the league, so Osweiler was always going to face a daunting challenge.

The Texans quarterback could find no offensive rhythm against players who had been his teammates until he decided to leave Denver in March and sign a four-year contract with the Texans.

“Our job as an offensive unit is to score touchdowns and score enough touchdowns to win a football game, and we didn’t do that tonight as a unit,” Osweiler said. “And it starts with me. I need to play better. There’s nobody who is going to examine this game tape harder than myself. We like to push the football down the field and we weren’t able to do that tonight. I overthrew the receivers a few times. We will find a way to clean this up.”