EDA Rhinos rally to win Game 3

The EDA Rhinos rallied from a five-run deficit to prevail 10-9 at the Taoyuan International Stadium last night, grabbing their first win against the visiting Brothers Baseball Club in the best-of-seven CPBL Taiwan Series.

It was a narrow victory and a high-scoring affair for the Rhinos in front of 14,900 spectators and they will look to even the series in today’s Game 4, also in Taoyuan.

In the early going, EDA’s Canadian right-hander Scott Richmond was on the mound to battle against the Brothers’ US lefty starter Nick Additon.

EDA slugger Kao Kuo-hui broke out his 7-for-0 hitless slump in the series so far by smacking a solo homer off Additon in the third frame as the Rhinos opened their account.

Richmond, a Vancouver native who spent four season with the Toronto Blue Jays, tossed three scoreless innings, yielding only one walk and one hit.

However, Richmond then got into trouble in the fourth frame as the Brothers put together three hits to knock in two runs, taking a 2-1 lead.

In the next at-bat, Brothers’ cleanup man Lin Chih-sheng blasted a three-run homer off Richmond, as part of a four-run surge by his team to go up 6-1.

The EDA Rhinos showed their fighting spirit in the bottom half of fifth when they batted around the order and sent 12 men to the plate, where they strung together six hits and one walk, and, aided by an opposition fielding error, scored seven runs to rally to 8-6.

In that pivotal rally in the fifth frame, the Rhinos’ big hitters including lefty Lin Yi-chuan and outfielder Lin Che-hsuan and former LA Dodger Hu Chin-lung.

The Rhinos made another late charge to add two insurance runs in the eighth frame to rack up a 10-run total.

They would need the late runs because the Brothers’ Lin Chih-sheng belted two more dingers, a solo shot in the seventh and a two-run homer in the ninth to get to within one run at 10-9, as Lin made history as the first man in CPBL history to hit three homers in the championship series.

EDA sent closer Ni Fu-teh in to get the final out and he preserved their one-run victory.