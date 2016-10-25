SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Morata fires Real to top

Alvaro Morata again proved decisive from the bench by striking a late winner against Athletic Bilbao and firing a lackluster Real Madrid to the top of La Liga on Sunday. The Spain international has been afforded limited opportunities in his first season back at Real following two years with Juventus, struggling to usurp first-choice forwards Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. Morata has made just four league starts, but has scored four times in all competitions. “I would happily accept scoring every time I came off the bench, I am here to help the team and that’s what I’m doing,” Morata told Movistar Plus. Real leapfrogged local rivals Atletico Madrid to return to the top of the standings after three weeks off the summit, although Morata admitted the European champions had not produced a convincing display. “It was a very difficult game, Athletic are a great team and it takes a lot to beat them. This wasn’t our best game, but we have to keep on working,” he said.

CRICKET

Kohli bats India to victory

Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 154 to make short work of a seemingly steep target as India beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the third one-day international in Mohali to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series on Sunday. New Zealand, who won the previous match in New Delhi to tie the series 1-1, were all out for 285 in the 50th over after India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to field. India chased down the target with 10 balls to spare, riding on Kohli’s 26th century in one-dayers. The hosts lost both their openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane inside nine overs and needed a solid partnership to get back on track. Kohli, who was dropped on 6 by Ross Taylor off Matt Henry, and Dhoni (80), who promoted himself up the batting order, provided just that with a brisk third-wicket stand of 151 runs. Kohli finished things off with an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 97 with Manish Pandey (28 not out).

TENNIS

Carreno Busta claims title

Sixth-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta battled back from a set down to defeat unseeded Fabio Fognini and win the Kremlin Cup in Moscow on Sunday. Carreno Busta, the world No. 36, won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in 1 hour, 54 minutes to record his second triumph over the 29-year-old Italian in as many meetings and claim his second ATP Tour title. “The title that I won first [at Winston-Salem] is very special for me because it was the first, but the Moscow title is also precious. I’ve dropped a set in both of my finals, but came back to win the match and the tournament on both occasions,” Carreno Busta said.

GOLF

Harrington rolls back years

Padraig Harrington defied defending champion Andy Sullivan to win the Portugal Masters on Sunday for his first European Tour title in eight years. The three-time major winner, 45, refused to cave in under pressure to card a closing bogey-free 65 to get to 23-under and hold off charging Englishman Sullivan by one shot. “It’s a big win. [The] Portugal Masters is a big tournament. I’ve been coming here for 10 years, so I’ve always liked it down here,” veteran Irishman Harrington said. “There’s so many Irish people here. It always felt like a home away from home, so it’s really nice to win the tournament.”