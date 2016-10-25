Mourinho blames ‘mistakes’ for rout

Reuters

Jose Mourinho blamed “incredible defensive mistakes” for his humiliation on his English Premier League return to Stamford Bridge where his former side Chelsea routed Manchester United 4-0 on Sunday.

Having held out for 90 minutes at Anfield on Monday last week, United conceded the quickest goal in the Premier League this season to Pedro after 30 seconds and were then ripped apart as Gary Cahill (21), Eden Hazard (62) and N’Golo Kante (70) completed the rout.

Most of the goals stemmed from poor defending as Chelsea found ever more ingenious ways to inflict pain on Mourinho.

“We made incredible defensive mistakes and you pay for that,” Mourinho said. “If you score you have a chance and the match would have been different. When you come with a strategy you can’t concede a goal like that in the first minute. We were coming to have an offensive approach, we wanted to create chances, we showed that after the 1-0. The second and the third were counterattack goals. If we score a goal like we almost did for 2-1 the game would be different.”

Marcos Alonso began the unraveling with a defense-splitting pass between David de Gea and his central defenders that found Pedro, while Cahill could not believe his luck when the ball fell to him in the penalty area after Chris Smalling failed to clear a corner.

“I couldn’t miss from there,” Cahill said.

Two up at halftime, when United replaced Marouane Fellaini with Juan Mata, Chelsea sat back and waited to hit United on the break, with Hazard adding a third after a clever one-two and then Kante driving forward to score his first goal for the club.

That goal would have been particularly difficult for Mourinho to stomach because the former Leicester City midfielder met so little resistance from those supposedly charged with stopping him getting into the penalty area.

A downbeat Mourinho struggled to find a positive spin to put on a terrible result. It was only the second time in his Premier League career that one of his sides had conceded four goals.

“You lose three points when you lose 1-0 or 4-0, it doesn’t make a difference,” he said. “We need to win matches now to close the gap.”

Neither Mourinho nor Chelsea manager Antonio Conte would comment on an incident after the final whistle when the stony-faced Portuguese spent several seconds talking in the Italian’s ear.

It happened soon after Conte had whipped up the crowd by gesticulating wildly after the fourth goal went in.

Conte shrugged that he was entitled to ask for more noise.

“If you want to cut my emotion, then I go home and change my job,” the Italian said.

United’s misery was completed when Mourinho also revealed that he feared injured defender Eric Bailly, who limped off early in the second half, had suffered serious knee-ligament damage.