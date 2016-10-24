SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TENNIS

Schwartzman upsets Goffin

Unseeded Argentine Diego Schwartzman on Saturday upset top-seeded David Goffin 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 to reach the European Open final. He gained some revenge after Goffin routed him in straight sets, dropping just six games, when Belgium beat Argentina in last year’s Davis Cup semi-finals. Schwartzman will need to produce another upset in the final against third-seeded Richard Gasquet, who earlier staged an impressive comeback to beat Britain’s Kyle Edmund 3-6, 7-5, 6-2. Gasquet won the final in Montpellier, France, in February, and lost to Tomas Berdych in Shenzhen, China, three weeks ago. He has never played Schwartzman before.

Del Potro advances to final

Olympic silver medalist Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina on Saturday reached his second final of the year at the If Stockholm Open after beating 2013 champion Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-4, 7-5. The wild card Del Potro lost his serve for the first time all week, and again, but compensated with four breaks against second-seeded Dimitrov on the center court in the Swedish capital. In the other semi-final, sixth-seeded Jack Sock of the US beat fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-7 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 in 2 hours, 49 minutes. Sock is after his second career ATP title, and Del Potro his 19th.

Niculescu defeats Kvitova

Romania’s Monica Niculescu on Saturday defeated two-time Wimbledon champion and top seed Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-0 to win the BGL Luxembourg Open, describing it as the “best moment of her life.” It was the first title of this year for the unorthodox player, who was a finalist at the event in 2011 and 2012. “It was my best match this year,” Niculescu said. “I felt fantastic on the court, and after I took the first set I felt even better. I felt like nothing surprised me, but, wow, to beat Petra in the final? That’s the best moment in my life, I think.”

GOLF

Hansen takes share of lead

Semi-retired Danish veteran Anders Hansen on Saturday reeled off a late flurry of birdies to grab a share of the lead going into the final round of the Portugal Masters. Hansen, who announced his retirement at last year’s event in Vilamoura, Portugal, sank six of his nine birdies after the turn in a nine-under-par round of 62 to ignite hopes of a fourth European Tour title. The 46-year-old is back playing on a part-time basis, with this his fifth tournament of the year, and is level with Finland’s Mikko Korhonen at the top of the leaderboard on 18-under overall. “I didn’t really have a strategy,” Hansen said. “Just go out and play and just try to enjoy it and hit good shots and it turned out alright.”

ATHLETICS

Hurdler Schaller dies at 104

Simone Schaller, a US hurdler who competed at the 1932 and 1936 Summer Games and was believed to be the oldest living Olympian, has died. She was 104. Grandson Jeffrey Hardy on Saturday said that Schaller died of natural causes on Thursday in the home she and her husband built when they married in the 1930s. Schaller tied Babe Didrikson Zaharias for the world record in the first round of the 80m hurdles at the 1932 Los Angeles Games. Schaller finished fourth in the final behind Didrikson, who set another record. According to Olympic historian David Wallechinsky, Schaller had taken up hurdling only three months earlier. At the 1936 Berlin Olympics, Schaller made it to the semi-finals.