Ancelotti lauds Bayern’s ‘best’ first-half display

AFP, BERLIN

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti hailed the Bundesliga leaders’ first-half performance in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach as their most impressive of the season.

First-half goals by Bayern’s Chile and Brazil internationals gave Ancelotti’s Munich their first win in three matches in Germany’s top flight after draws against Cologne and Eintracht Frankfurt.

The result at Munich’s Allianz Arena capped a good week for Bayern, who enjoyed a 4-1 romp against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday last week.

“We’ve learned from Frankfurt,” said Ancelotti after his side twice threw away the lead in the previous Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Eintracht. “In the first half, it was a really good display, our best this season, with a lot of intensity. We played a good game, we were strong in defense and had good control.”

“I told the players at halftime to be careful as nothing was decided and you could see the energy was not 100 percent after our midweek game,” he said. “They are intelligent players and have taken on board what I told them.”

Ancelotti rested Germany forward Thomas Mueller from the starting lineup, but after Robert Lewandowski hit the post early on, Bayern went ahead after 16 minutes when Chile’s Arturo Vidal headed home Rafinha’s cross.

Winger Douglas Costa’s 31st-minute shot doubled the lead, while Moenchengladbach’s best chance came when winger Andre Hahn hit the post on 71 minutes.

Bayern centerback Mats Hummels said the draw at Eintracht Frankfurt had been a wake-up call and the defending champions responded by restricting Moenchengladbach to Hahn’s one clear chance after the break.

“We put in a very concentrated, dominant performance in the first half, so we can be very satisfied. We didn’t allow them any chances,” the Germany international said. “In the second half, we were too passive with the ball. We let things get a bit precarious on one or two occasions, but not much happened.”