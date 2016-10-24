Pakistan build commanding lead against Windies

AFP, ABU DHABI

Openers Azhar Ali and Sami Aslam hit half-centuries to help Pakistan strengthen their grip on the third day of the second Test against the West Indies in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

Ali was unbeaten on 52 and Asad Shafiq 5 not out as Pakistan reached 114-1 at stumps, increasing their lead to 342 after dismissing the West Indies for 224 in their first innings.

That had given Pakistan a first-innings lead of 228 and left them firmly in control as they look to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan won the first Test — a day-night affair played with a pink ball — by 56 runs to take a 1-0 advantage, but despite the West Indies falling 29 runs short of avoiding the follow-on, Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq decided not to enforce it and batted again.

Both Ali and Aslam survived leg before wicket decisions through referrals after on-field umpire Michael Gough had raised his finger on both occasions.

Gough has now seen four of his decisions overturned in the match, with fellow English umpire Richard Illingworth forced to change his initial verdict on three occasions.

Aslam was finally dismissed when he was caught behind off paceman Shannon Gabriel for 50, although only after West Indies captain Jason Holder called for a review.

TAKING CONTROL

Pakistan will look to stretch their lead even further to leave the West Indies up against it on a wearing fourth-day and fifth-day pitch at the Sheik Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, the West Indies added just 118 to their overnight score before they were bowled out at tea, with Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah taking 4-86.

Holder (31) and Gabriel (13) frustrated Pakistan with a 27-run last-wicket stand, before Shah took the final wicket of Gabriel, caught at mid-on, to end the innings.

Shah also dismissed Roston Chase (22) and Shai Hope (11) after lunch, while paceman Sohail Khan bowled Miguel Cummins (3) to finish with 2-35.