SPORTS BRIEFS

GOLF

Sullivan, Warren share lead

Defending champion Andy Sullivan on Friday carded 10 birdies to take a share of the lead after two rounds of the Portugal Masters, firing a season-low 61. The Englishman won the event last season by a record nine shots with a 23-under-par total and his Friday round took his bogey-free run at the Vilamoura, Portugal, venue to 56 holes. Overnight leader Marc Warren added a 65 to his opening 63 to also get to 14-under and a share of the lead. “I knew I needed to go low today to get a beat on the leaders,” Sullivan said. “So to go out there and shoot that score is absolutely fantastic. I had thoughts of 59 coming down the stretch there, but it wasn’t to be.” The 14-under-par total of 128 for Sullivan and Warren was the lowest 36-hole score this season achieved without preferred lies. Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington, without a win since his PGA Championship triumph in 2008, fired a 63 to sit alongside Jens Fahrbring at 13-under in second place.

GOLF

Lee, Korda lead at Blue Bay

Australia’s Minjee Lee and the US’ Jessica Korda yesterday topped the leaderboard on the third day of the US$2.1 million Blue Bay LPGA tournament. Korda demolished Lee’s commanding six-point lead at the end of play on the Chinese island of Hainan on Friday, with both players finishing yesterday at 11-under on the par-72 course. Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn stalked the top spot, finishing just two strokes behind on a day where she notched eight birdies. After a commanding performance on Friday, Lee ended the day one-over-par, shooting a 73 after getting off to a bad start with an early bogey, followed by two more. A confident Korda shot six birdies, making up for a nightmare start on the previous day, where she dropped four shots in her first seven holes. Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung of the US finished tied for ninth on a three-day two-under 214 total, while Taiwan’s Yani Tseng carded a one-over 73 to tie for 60th.

TENNIS

Dimitrov advances to semis

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria on Friday advanced to the semi-finals of the Stockholm Open by beating Kevin Anderson of South Africa 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 6-2. In the semi-finals he is to face Olympic silver medalist Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina, who withstood 12 aces to beat Croatian veteran Ivo Karlovic 6-3, 6-4. Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev beat German compatriot Tobias Kamke 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) to set up a semi-final against sixth-seeded Jack Sock of the US. Sock won 6-4, 6-4 against Portugal’s Gastao Elias, who had beaten top-seeded Gael Monfils in the second round.

TENNIS

Goffin rallies to defeat Copil

Top-seeded David Goffin of Belgium had more trouble than expected against Romanian qualifier Marius Copil, rallying to win 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals of the European Open on Friday. Goffin, ranked No. 12, next plays Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, who downed fourth-seeded Pablo Cuevas 7-6 (10/8), 6-3, breaking the Uruguayan’s serve twice in each set. Third-seeded Richard Gasquet of France advanced to the last four by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-2, 6-4. Gasquet, who broke the German player’s serve three times, remains on course to reach his third final of the season. Gasquet, ranked 19th, next plays Britain’s Kyle Edmund, who beat Italian veteran Andreas Seppi 6-3, 6-4 in their first career meeting. Gasquet lost to Edmund in straight sets in the first round of this year’s US Open.