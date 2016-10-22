SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

GOLF

Thomas takes halfway lead

Justin Thomas yesterday had a six-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead halfway through the CIMB Classic, staying within striking distance of the tournament record he set in winning the title last year. He started the second round in a three-way share of the lead with Keegan Bradley and Derek Fathauer after opening with a 64, and followed up with a bogey-free round containing six birdies to move to 14-under, two shots clear of Asian Tour leader Anirban Lahiri. Lahiri had eight birdies, but finished with a 66 after a double-bogy on his final hole yesterday, leaving him at 12-under. Taiwan’s Chan Shih-chang carded a six-over-par 72. There is no cut for the tournament, so the whole field of 78 will play today.

SKIING

Hirscher gets skiing gong

Overall FIS Alpine Ski World Cup champion Marcel Hirscher has been voted world skier of the year for a third time. The Austrian was set to receive the Serge Lang Trophy yesterday, the International Association of Ski Journalists said. He was also the recipient in 2012 and last year. The annual award is named after the founder of alpine skiing’s World Cup 50 years ago. Last season, Hirscher matched the record of five overall titles set in the 1990s by Marc Girardelli, though Hirscher became the first male skier to win the title five years in a row. Last year, Hirscher shared the skier of the year award with fellow Austrian Anna Veith, who won the women’s overall title two years in a row, but has since been sidelined by a knee injury.

GOLF

Lee opens up six-stroke lead

Australia’s Minjee Lee opened up a six-stroke lead at the top of the US$2.1 million Blue Bay LPGA leaderboard as the second round ended yesterday. The 20-year-old, who is in her second year on the LPGA Tour, followed up her first round 65 with a bogey-free 67 despite windy conditions, giving her a commanding lead at 12-under-par. “I think I had a pretty solid round today,” she said. “I don’t think it’s easy out there. It’s still windy and the greens are really undulated so you have to be in the right places.” Germany’s Caroline Masson birdied four of the last five holes at the Jian Lake Blue Bay course — where she finished runner-up in 2014 — to go second, one shot ahead of Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and the US’ Jessica Korda. Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung fired a two-over 74, Min Lee carded a two-under 70 and Yani Tseng hit a five-over 77.

CRICKET

Younis Khan stands firm

Veteran batsmen Younis Khan and Asad Shafiq yesterday hit half-centuries to guide Pakistan to 205-3 at tea on the opening day of the second Test in Abu Dhabi. Younis was unbeaten on 84, with skipper Misbah-ul-Haq 35 not out after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat on a batting-friendly pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Younis was lucky not to be dismissed in the last over before tea as part-timer spinner Kraigg Brathwaite dropped a straightforward catch off his own bowling when the batsman was on 83. Younis, who missed the first Test as he recovered from dengue fever, has so far hit seven boundaries and one six after reaching his 31st half-century shortly after lunch.