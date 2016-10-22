Pogba double helps lift Man United

Reuters, LONDON

Paul Pogba repaid some of his world record transfer fee with two goals as Manchester United rediscovered their early-season shine, cruising to a 4-1 Europa League win over Fenerbahce SK to go top of their group on Thursday.

Pogba scored a penalty and rifled United’s third into the top corner. Anthony Martial also netted from the spot and Jesse Lingard fired home in the second half before former Old Trafford favorite Robin van Persie pulled one back for Fenerbahce.

Inter and AS Roma, though, had more testing evenings.

Inter coach Frank de Boer breathed a sigh of relief when his side survived an onslaught from Southampton to end a three-match losing streak with a 1-0 victory, while Roma conceded twice late on to draw 3-3 at home to Austria Vienna.

Three sides have perfect records after three matches, Shakhtar Donetsk, Schalke 04 and Zenit St Petersburg all winning to move to the brink of the knockout rounds.

United have six points in Group A after a morale-boosting performance ahead of manager Jose Mourinho’s return to former club Chelsea tomorrow.

They went ahead in the 31st minute when Juan Mata was tripped in the area.

Regular penalty taker Wayne Rooney was on the pitch and needed one goal to join Ruud van Nistelrooy as United’s all-time top scorer in Europe, but Pogba took the ball and converted from the spot.

The hosts were handed a second penalty less than three minutes later and Martial took responsibility this time before Pogba lashed home a third goal.

Lingard took it to 4-0 three minutes after the restart and Van Persie pulled one back for the Turkish team with seven minutes remaining.