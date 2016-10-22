Czech legend Jagr scores 750th goal in Panthers defeat

AFP, MIAMI

Jaromir Jagr, a 44-year-old Czech right wing for the Florida Panthers, scored his 750th NHL goal on Thursday, becoming only the third player to achieve the milestone.

Jagr moved into third place on the NHL’s all-time goals list in February last year with his 742nd goal, trailing only Canadian legend Wayne Gretzky’s record 894 and the late Gordie Howe’s 801.

Jagr might have been second on the list by now, but he played three seasons in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League from 2008 to 2011 and had three of his 23 NHL seasons shortened due to money disputes between club owners and players.

Jagr scored against one of his former clubs, the Washington Capitals, to pull Florida level before the visiting Capitals scored twice to grab a 4-2 victory.

Jagr has also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils.

At third on the NHL’s all-time points list for goals and assists combined, Jagr is only 17 behind Mark Messier’s second-best total of 1,887 and figures to surpass that mark this season, although he would remain well shy of Gretzky’s record 2,857.