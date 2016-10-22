Home / Sports
Rodgers gets three touchdown passes, Packers beat Bears

AP, GREEN BAY, Wisconsin

The Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears in their NFL game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday.

Photo: AFP

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers set a franchise record with 39 completed passes, leading the Packers to a 26-10 win against Chicago on Thursday.

Rodgers finished 39 of 56 pass attempts, for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

“It means we threw it a lot,” Rodgers said of the record. “But a lot of times records like these are achieved in losses when you’re way behind.”

The Packers (4-2) moved effectively on short gains most of the night, but could not break into the end zone until Davante Adams caught the first of his two touchdown receptions with 9 minutes, 11 seconds left in the third quarter for a 13-10 lead.

Rodgers and Adams combined again for a four-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 10-point lead.

The Bears (1-6) lost quarterback Brian Hoyer to a broken left arm in the second quarter. With Jay Cutler already out with a right thumb injury, Chicago turned to third-stringer Matt Barkley.

An offense that was already 31st in the league in scoring got worse. Barkley was 6-of-15 for 81 yards and two interceptions.

“When you lose your starting quarterback it can be disruptive,” Bears coach John Fox said. “It’s not an excuse, it’s just a reality.”

He tried to rely on the rush against the NFL’s third-best run defense. It did not work either.

Kadeem Carey had 48 yards on 10 carries, including a 24-yarder. Receiver Alshon Jeffery was held to three catches for 33 yards against a Packers secondary without its top three cornerbacks because of injuries.

That 37th completion for Rodgers was a two-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb in the fourth quarter for a 16-point lead.

