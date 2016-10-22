Rodgers gets three touchdown passes, Packers beat Bears

AP, GREEN BAY, Wisconsin

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers set a franchise record with 39 completed passes, leading the Packers to a 26-10 win against Chicago on Thursday.

Rodgers finished 39 of 56 pass attempts, for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

“It means we threw it a lot,” Rodgers said of the record. “But a lot of times records like these are achieved in losses when you’re way behind.”

The Packers (4-2) moved effectively on short gains most of the night, but could not break into the end zone until Davante Adams caught the first of his two touchdown receptions with 9 minutes, 11 seconds left in the third quarter for a 13-10 lead.

Rodgers and Adams combined again for a four-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 10-point lead.

The Bears (1-6) lost quarterback Brian Hoyer to a broken left arm in the second quarter. With Jay Cutler already out with a right thumb injury, Chicago turned to third-stringer Matt Barkley.

An offense that was already 31st in the league in scoring got worse. Barkley was 6-of-15 for 81 yards and two interceptions.

“When you lose your starting quarterback it can be disruptive,” Bears coach John Fox said. “It’s not an excuse, it’s just a reality.”

He tried to rely on the rush against the NFL’s third-best run defense. It did not work either.

Kadeem Carey had 48 yards on 10 carries, including a 24-yarder. Receiver Alshon Jeffery was held to three catches for 33 yards against a Packers secondary without its top three cornerbacks because of injuries.

That 37th completion for Rodgers was a two-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb in the fourth quarter for a 16-point lead.