SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

GOLF

Thomas begins title defense

Justin Thomas yesterday began his title defense with an eight-under 64 at the CIMB Classic, making nine birdies and a bogey to move into a three-way tie with Keegan Bradley and Derek Fathauer for the first-round lead. Thomas, who won his first PGA Tour title at last year’s CIMB Classic in a record total 26-under-par 262, said he felt at ease in the opening round of the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. “If there’s such a thing as an easy eight-under, it was,” Thomas said. “I wedged it great. I took advantage of the first three par-fives. I was just very comfortable and hit it in there close a couple of times and made a couple putts, but it was a pretty low-stress day.” Taiwan’s Chan Shih-chang carded an opening-round score of one-under-par 72.

FOOTBALL

Bon Jovi quashes rumor

Jon Bon Jovi’s upcoming album is titled This House is Not For Sale, and apparently neither are the Tennessee Titans. Earlier this week, CBS Sports reported that Bon Jovi and Peyton Manning were “monitoring the Tennessee Titans ownership situation,” leading to speculation they were looking to purchase the Nashville-based team. That prompted Titans acting owner Amy Adams Strunk to say the team is not for sale. On Wednesday, Bon Jovi set the record straight. “Let me dispel the rumors right now,” he said with a laugh. “I wake up to these headlines with my name on them and they’re just not true. I want to make it perfectly clear that the team is not for sale, nor has it ever been, and I respect and admire [late franchise founder] Bud Adams’ legacy. End of story, I wish them all the success in the world.”

GOLF

Minjee Lee leads at Blue Bay

Minjee Lee yesterday birdied the final three holes for a seven-under 65 and a two-stroke lead in the Blue Bay LPGA, playing in perfect conditions two days after Typhoon Sarika hit the resort. Lee hit a long flop shot to a foot from a difficult angle on the par-five 18th on Jian Lake’s Blue Bay course, back in top shape after a large cleanup effort. The 20-year-old Australian was delayed traveling from the event last week in South Korea and finally got to the resort on Wednesday. The US’ Jessica Korda and Germany’s Sandra Gal shot 67 on the long course with large rolling, tiered greens with small effective landing areas. Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung carded a one-under 71, Yani Tseng fired a three-over 75 and Min Lee hit a five-over 77.

DOPING

Five countries face censure

Brazil, Greece and Indonesia are among five countries facing censure from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) over flaws in their drug testing programs, the watchdog announced on Wednesday. A statement said the three countries, along with last year’s European Games host Azerbaijan and Guatemala, risked being declared non-compliant with the agency’s code when WADA’s Foundation Board meets in Glasgow on Nov. 19. WADA said its Compliance Review Committee last month reported that the national anti-doping organizations of each country were not in compliance with the agency’s rules. The five countries have been given until Nov. 10 to prove their compliance with WADA’s anti-doping code.