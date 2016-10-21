Laine helps lift Jets to win

AP, WINNIPEG, Manitoba

Rookie Patrik Laine completed a hat-trick 2 minutes, 40 seconds into overtime, helping the Winnipeg Jets overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Wednesday.

The confident Finn got the better of his first head-to-head matchup against fellow rookie Auston Matthews, tying the game with 55 seconds left in the third before winning it in overtime. Laine went second overall in this year’s draft behind Matthews, despite Laine’s insistence he should have gone first.

Laine got his third goal with a wrist-shot on a two-on-one rush. He swooped behind the net with his arms raised after scoring, and his teammates hopped on the ice to celebrate while hats poured down from the stands.

Laine has four goals this season, tying Matthews and three others for the NHL lead.

Laine scored in overtime right after Matthews was stopped by goaltender Michael Hutchinson at the other end.

Winnipeg were down 4-0 early in the second before getting goals from Tyler Myers, Laine and Mark Scheifele, who made it 4-3 at 6:05 of the third period.

Laine tied it on the power play with the Leafs’ defenseman Morgan Rielly in the box for cross-checking Scheifele, who also had a pair of assists.