Rape case against Knicks star Rose dismissed by jury

AFP, LOS ANGELES

A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday dismissed a civil lawsuit brought against NBA star Derrick Rose by a woman who claimed she had been gang-raped by the New York Knicks player.

Jurors in the federal court deliberated for less than four hours before returning with their verdict and rejecting allegations from the woman, who sought US$21 million in damages.

The woman had filed her case after claiming that Rose and two friends, Ryan Allen and Randall Hampton, had raped her repeatedly at her apartment after drugging her in 2013.

Rose had denied any accusation of wrongdoing, claiming that the sex which took place was consensual.

The woman did not report the alleged incident to police until last year. Court documents show that Los Angeles police opened an investigation. Her lawsuit was filed in August last year.

Rose’s attorney Mark Baute said the lawsuit was a “fake case” in which the woman was seeking a “lottery hit” of a financial payout.

Rose, a former NBA Most Valuable Player with the Chicago Bulls, was traded to the Knicks this season after spending seven seasons with his hometown club.