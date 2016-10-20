SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CRICKET

Facebook, Twitter eye IPL

The Indian cricket board yesterday said it had received interest from Facebook and Twitter for media rights to the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket tournament. The social media companies are among a host of other firms, including Star India, Amazon.com, Reliance Jio and ESPN Digital Media, that have shown interest in acquiring media rights for the annual tournament. The bids for the rights — for 2018 onward — are expected by Tuesday next week. Cricket is the most popular sport in India and teams in the IPL count Bollywood stars and major conglomerates such as Reliance Industries as investors.

DIVING

Chen forced to retire

Chinese five-time Olympic gold medalist Chen Ruolin has been forced to retire at the age of 23 due to a problematic neck injury, the country’s diving team manager Zhou Jihong said. Chen, who also claimed six world championship titles, won the 10m individual and synchronized events at the Beijing and London Olympics before adding a final synchronized gold with partner Liu Huixia in Rio this year. “She has a neck injury which may cause some problems if she continues with her career,” Zhou was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post. “Chen had great courage to get past the Rio Games, but now she has virtually retired. She could still have a lot more to offer due to her age, skills and experience in the sport.”

Chen, along with diver Wu Minxia and gymnast Zhou Kai, holds the record for most Olympic golds by a Chinese athlete.

GYMNASTICS

Watanabe voted FIG head

Morinari Watanabe of Japan was elected as the president of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) at the world governing body’s congress in Tokyo yesterday. The 57-year-old Watanabe, the secretary-general of the Japan Gymnastics Association, received 100 of 119 votes in an election against France’s Georges Guelzec, head of the European Union of Gymnastics. Watanabe will replace 82-year-old Italian Bruno Grandi, who is stepping down as president in December after 20 years in charge. Watanabe becomes the first Asian to head FIG and is the first Japanese president of an Olympic international federation since Ichiro Ogimura was president of the International Table Tennis Federation from 1987 to 1994.

BASKETBALL

Jury to deliberate Rose case

A jury on Tuesday heard pointed closing arguments in a lawsuit accusing NBA star Derrick Rose and two friends of raping a woman in her apartment three years ago. The woman’s lawyers said Rose, who was acquired by the New York Knicks this summer, and two longtime friends broke into the apartment and raped her. The defendants’ team insisted the men were welcomed in for consensual sex. The woman’s lead lawyer, Waukeen McCoy, called the three men “sexual deviants,” while one of Rose’s lawyers referred to him as “one of the nicest young men I have met.” The eight jurors were expected to begin their deliberations yesterday. The woman sued for more than US$21 million in damages, although no amount was stipulated on Tuesday.