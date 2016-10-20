Sedin scores in overtime as Canucks down Blues

AP, VANCOUVER

Henrik Sedin scored 1 minute, 40 seconds into overtime after Bo Horvat tied it late in the third period, lifting the Vancouver Canucks over the St Louis Blues 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Horvat scored with 2:55 left in regulation, helping Vancouver to their third consecutive comeback win to start the season. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the second period for St Louis, while Jake Allen had 24 stops.

The winner came after Markstrom made a nice glove save in the extra period and played the puck to keep the play moving. Christopher Tanev worked a nice give-and-go with Daniel Sedin, and then Tanev took a light shot that Henrik Sedin redirected in for his first of the season.

The Canucks trailed both of their previous games heading into the third. Horvat’s goal snapped a streak of 177 minutes, 34 seconds of shutout hockey by St Louis against Vancouver.

Vancouver have won twice in overtime and once in a shootout to start the season.

The Blues took the lead at 10:23 of the second after Allen stopped Henrik Sedin’s initial shot and then the rebound on a flurry in front. St Louis broke the other way on a two-on-one, with Tarasenko ripping his fourth of the season shortside on Markstrom.

The Canucks had a number of excellent chances leading up to the goal, with both Markus Granlund and Horvat hitting the post before Allen stopped Daniel Sedin from the slot.

Vancouver’s power play, now scoreless on 10 opportunities to start the season, had a chance midway through the third, but could only muster a single shot from the point that Allen handled with ease.

St Louis then hit the post on a partial breakaway off the stick of Patrik Berglund, and the Blues forward crashed into Markstrom, who made a great back-to-back saves on Nail Yakupov and Paul Stastny from in close moments later.

Markstrom was expected to get the night off after winning his season debut, a 4-3 overtime triumph against Carolina on Sunday, but No. 1 goalie Ryan Miller arrived at Rogers Arena on Tuesday morning feeling “a little tight,” coach Willie Desjardins said.

That thrust Markstrom back into the crease and forced the club to dress University of British Columbia goalie Matt Hewitt as an emergency backup because they could not get another netminder from within the organization to Vancouver in time for the game.

The Canucks looked to have taken the lead with 6:10 left in the opening period on Luca Sbisa’s first of the season, but the goal was waved off after video review because of a distinct kicking motion by the Vancouver defenseman on a play that resulted in a St Louis penalty for hooking.