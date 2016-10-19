SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

ICE HOCKEY

Champions suffer first loss

Colorado’s Gabriel Landeskog redirected a shot by Nathan MacKinnon into the net 22 seconds into overtime for his second goal of the game, giving the Avalanche a 4-3 win at Pittsburgh on Monday. Landeskog tied the game with 6 minutes, 32 seconds left in regulation with a power-play goal and his overtime winner handed the defending Stanley Cup champions their first loss of the season. New York’s Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist for the third straight game, helping the Rangers beat San Jose 7-4. Detroit’s Mike Green scored his first hat-trick and Darren Helm had two goals to help the Red Wings defeat Ottawa 5-1. Boston’s David Pastrnak scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season in three games as the Bruins downed Winnipeg 4-1.

SOCCER

Wolfsburg sack Hecking

VfL Wolfsburg parted ways with coach Dieter Hecking on Monday after their disappointing start to the Bundesliga season. Hecking, who took over in late 2012 and led Wolfsburg to second place and victory in the DFB Pokal last year, has seen his team glean just six points this season, despite making significant new signings, such as Germany striker Mario Gomez. The 2008-2009 German champions won only the first of their seven games and have lost three of their past four. “Obviously, I am disappointed, but that is part of this business, to expect such separations when there is no success. Unfortunately that was the case recently,” Hecking said. Under-23 coach Valerien Ismael is to take over the first team on an interim basis.

SOCCER

Torino triumph, go fourth

Torino moved into fourth place with a 4-1 win at US Citta di Palermo on Monday, ruining the Sicilian hosts’ celebration of their 1,000th Serie A match. After Bulgaria midfielder Ivaylo Chochev put Palermo ahead early, Torino responded with two goals from Adem Ljajic, and one each from Marco Benassi and Daniele Baselli. Extending their unbeaten run to five matches, Torino moved level on points with SSC Napoli, but ahead on goal-difference. Palermo, who have lost all four of their home matches, remained third from the bottom. Half of the lights at the Stadio Renzo Barbera went out with a few minutes remaining. After suspending the match briefly, the referee decided to play the final minutes, despite the limited visibility.

SOCCER

Osasuna edge Eibar 3-2

Sociedad Deportiva Eibar scored less than a minute into the game, but went on to lose to promoted CA Osasuna 3-2 in La Liga on Monday. Argentine midfielder Gonzalo Escalante opened the scoring for the hosts, before Osasuna rallied with a pair of goals by Sergio Leon in the 29th and 32nd minutes. Sergi Enrich equalized for Eibar just before halftime, but Roberto Torres scored the winner with a 58th-minute goal in pouring rain at the Estadio Ipurua. Osasuna claimed their first league victory of the season after losing five of their first seven games. They have six points and remain 19th in the standings. Eighth-placed Eibar are seven points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.