West Indies’ Bravo defies Pakistan’s bid for victory

AFP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

The West Indies defied Pakistan’s victory bid with Darren Bravo playing another resolute knock on the fifth and final day of the first day-night Test in Dubai yesterday.

At tea Bravo was unbeaten on 46, with him and Roston Chase (21) having added 38 for the fifth wicket to thwart Pakistan’s spin-cum-pace attack on a weary Dubai Stadium pitch.

Bravo, who had made 87 in the West Indies’ first innings total of 357, had hit three fours and a six, and had been the main hurdle between Pakistan and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The West Indies needed another 192 runs for an unlikely victory.

Chase, famous for his 137 not out in Jamaica which helped the West Indies draw a Test against India in July, batted without any problems, but the tourists were in trouble right from the start when they resumed at 95-2 as Mohammad Amir had Marlon Samuels caught behind for 4 with the first ball of the day.

Jermaine Blackwood (15) helped Bravo take the total to 116 before left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz trapped him leg before wicket, a decision Pakistan only got on referral.

On Sunday, West Indies leg-spinner Devendar Bishoo took a career best 8-49 to set up the exciting finish.

Bishoo’s stunning performance limited Pakistan to a paltry 123 in their second innings.

With the rough marks on the pitch helping spinners, Bishoo triggered a middle-order collapse after Pakistan had lost opener Azhar Ali (2) and Asad Shafiq (5) just before tea.

Bishoo, who had trapped Shafiq leg before wicket, then came into his own, dismissing Babar Azam (21), Sami Aslam (44), Misbah-ul-Haq (15), Mohammad Nawaz (0) and Wahab Riaz (5) in the space of 40 balls for 21 runs.

He then needed five balls after tea to remove Sarfraz Ahmed, stumped for 15, and bowled Amir for 1 to record the fifth-best bowling figures in an innings for the West Indies in Tests.