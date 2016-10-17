Home / Sports
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 - Page 12　

Pakistan lead by 242 on day four of Test in Dubai

AP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah delivers the ball on the third day of their first day-night Test against the West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

Photo: AFP

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah yesterday became the joint second-fastest bowler to take 100 wickets when he reached the milestone in his 17th Test following a five-wicket haul against the West Indies, who were bowled out for 357 on the fourth day of their day-night Test in Dubai.

The West Indies added only 42 runs to their overnight 315-6, faltering against Shah’s 5-121 with the pink ball to concede a 222-run lead.

Pakistan did not enforce the follow-on and stretched their lead to 242 by reaching 20-2 in their second innings at tea.

First innings triple century-maker Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq both were cheaply dismissed LBW.

Shah ran through the West Indies tail when he trapped Shannon Dowrich (32) LBW off a fuller delivery and then clean bowled captain Jason Holder (20) and Miguel Cummins for zero.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz wrapped up the innings by knocking back the stumps of Devendra Bishoo, but Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq chose not to force the follow-on in Pakistan’s 400th Test match.

This story has been viewed 169 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top