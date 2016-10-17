Pakistan lead by 242 on day four of Test in Dubai

AP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah yesterday became the joint second-fastest bowler to take 100 wickets when he reached the milestone in his 17th Test following a five-wicket haul against the West Indies, who were bowled out for 357 on the fourth day of their day-night Test in Dubai.

The West Indies added only 42 runs to their overnight 315-6, faltering against Shah’s 5-121 with the pink ball to concede a 222-run lead.

Pakistan did not enforce the follow-on and stretched their lead to 242 by reaching 20-2 in their second innings at tea.

First innings triple century-maker Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq both were cheaply dismissed LBW.

Shah ran through the West Indies tail when he trapped Shannon Dowrich (32) LBW off a fuller delivery and then clean bowled captain Jason Holder (20) and Miguel Cummins for zero.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz wrapped up the innings by knocking back the stumps of Devendra Bishoo, but Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq chose not to force the follow-on in Pakistan’s 400th Test match.