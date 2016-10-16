Raiders move likely after stadium deal passes

AP, CARSON CITY, Nevada

Nevada on Friday took a giant step closer to becoming home of the Raider Nation, after state lawmakers narrowly approved a hotel tax increase that would put US$750 million in public money toward an NFL stadium partly funded by billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson.

A cadre of lobbyists for the project strained over the past week to overcome conservative anxiety over a tax increase and liberal objections to subsidizing one of the world’s richest men, eventually securing the bare minimum number of votes to hit the required two-thirds majority.

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, a Republican who views the US$1.9 billion stadium as a way to ensure Las Vegas’ continued dominance in tourism, is expected to sign the deal tomorrow in Las Vegas.

Raiders owner Mark Davis praised Sandoval and lawmakers in a statement.

“All parties have worked extremely hard to develop and approve this tremendous stadium project that will serve as a proud new home for the entire Raider Nation,” he said.

However, it is far from settled that Oakland’s team will move to Las Vegas, a city that is only now ending its drought of professional sports after landing an NHL expansion team over the summer.

Oakland still holds out hope that it can keep the Raiders from leaving them a second time, and a relocation needs the blessing of three-fourths of NFL team owners — a conservative bunch that has historically shunned Las Vegas because of its legalized sports betting.

Still, proponents who envision Raiders games in Sin City by 2020 will have a persuasive bargaining chip to show when NFL owners meet next week: The prospect of a sparkling, 65,000-seat domed venue close to the Las Vegas Strip, backed by US$650 million from Adelson, US$500 million from the Raiders and the NFL and a US$750 million public investment.

“It’s exciting,” said Andy Abboud, chief lobbyist for casino mogul Adelson’s Las Vegas Sands, after the financing deal passed its toughest vote on Friday.

“But this is really about jobs, and I think at the end of the day people saw this as a fantastic economic stimulus package,” he said.

Sandoval called lawmakers into a rare special session to consider the deal, which raises a 12 percent hotel tax in the Las Vegas area by up to 1.4 percentage points to fund the stadium and a convention center expansion. Casino industry heavy-hitters from Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment urged lawmakers not to miss the game-changing business venture backed by their competitor, Adelson.

Construction workers from the Laborers Union festooned the legislative building in Carson City with silver-and-black flags, pleading with lawmakers to give them back jobs that dried up in the recession and also threatening to sabotage the campaigns of Democrats who voted against the deal.

Eventually, the Nevada Senate voted 16-5 and the Nevada Assembly voted 28-13 for the bill. Opponents included both Republicans and Democrats, many of whom balked that the legislature put new tax revenue toward a stadium instead of bolstering Nevada’s bottom-ranking public education system and mental health services.

The public contribution will be larger in raw dollars than for any other NFL stadium, although the public’s share of the costs — 39 percent — is smaller than for stadiums in cities of a similar size, such as Indianapolis, Cleveland and Cincinnati.