Subban scores in Predators debut

AP, NASHVILLE, Tennessee

Nashville’s Mike Fisher redirected Roman Josi’s shot late in the second period for the go-ahead power-play goal as the Predators hung on to beat Chicago 3-2 on Friday.

Fisher’s goal was Nashville’s third with the man advantage. P.K. Subban, Nashville’s big offseason addition, scored the first goal of the season, while Josi had a power-play goal.

Marcus Kruger and Niklas Hjalmarsson scored for Chicago, which have lost their first two games this season playing with six rookies in the lineup. The Blackhawks have allowed six power-play goals in their first two games.

Edmonton’s Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists for his second straight three-point game to lead the Oilers over Calgary 5-3.

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and Jordan Eberle and Mark Letestu also scored to help the Oilers complete a sweep of the teams’ season-opening home-and-home series.

Sean Monahan and Michael Frolik scored for the Flames, who have not won any of their past six home openers.

Philadelphia’s Boyd Gordon and Sean Couturier scored 48 seconds apart to kick off a four-goal second period that lifted the Flames to a 4-2 win against Los Angeles.

Couturier got two goals and Mark Streit also scored for the Flyers, who won their season opener for the first time since 2011.

Drew Doughty and Brayden McNabb scored in the home opener for the Kings, whose 50th anniversary season is off to a 0-2 start.