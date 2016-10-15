Home / Sports
Sat, Oct 15, 2016 - Page 16　

Lang leads in South Korea

Reuters, INCHEON, South Korea

Pan Cheng-tsung of Taiwan plays a shot out of a bunker at the Safeway Open in Napa, California, on Thursday.

Photo: AFP

Women’s US Open champion Brittany Lang posted a seven-under-par 65 to move into a one-shot lead over Alison Lee after the second round of the KEB Hana Bank Championship in South Korea yesterday.

Cristie Kerr and Park Sung-hyun matched Lang’s 65 to move into joint third, three strokes off the pace on seven-under.

After a poor opening round of 75, world No. 1 Lydia Ko got back to level after shooting three-under. Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn, hot on Ko’s heels in the LPGA points race, struggled again at the SKY 72 Golf Club, posting a second straight 73.

The US’ Lang trailed compatriot Lee by four after the opening round of the LPGA/KLPGA cosanctioned tournament in Incheon, but a flawless round of five birdies and a chip-in eagle two at the 251 yard, par-four 15th saw her claw back the deficit.

Lee fired back with a chip-in eagle at the same hole to retake the lead, but finished with a bogey.

Park, the No. 1 South Korea-based player, could have gone even lower than 65, but her nine birdies were offset by a couple of untidy bogeys at the eighth and 11th holes.

Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung was in a share of 13th after a 70 matched her effort on Thursday.

Taiwan’s Min Lee was on 151 overall after a 71, nine shots better than her first-round score, while amateur Hou Yu-sang was three shots further back after a 75.

Additional reporting by staff writer

SAFEWAY OPEN

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Scott Piercy launched the USPGA Tour’s 2016-2017 season with a bang on Thursday, firing a 10-under-par 62 to take a two-shot lead early in the first round of the Safeway Open.

Piercy rolled in 12 birdies with two bogeys en route to a course record at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

“Oh man, I think I made more feet of putts than I did all last season,” Piercy said. “We’ve been working on the putter a lot and trying to get some things figured out. Today was a good start off to the season, a good start to give me some confidence with the putter.”

He had a two-shot lead over England’s Paul Casey and Patton Kizzire of the US.

Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung was in a share of 41st after a 70.

Additional reporting by staff writer

