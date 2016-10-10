Fiji chock-full of good memories for Snedeker

AFP, SUVA

Winning the Fiji International brought back happy memories for Brandt Snedeker of the US as he cruised to an emphatic nine-shot victory at the Natadola Bay Golf Course yesterday.

Returning to the Pacific island nation where he honeymooned eight years ago, the US Ryder Cup star carded a fourth-round 68 to finish on 16-under 272 for his first European Tour title.

He started the final round with a three-shot lead and steadily pulled away from the field with four birdies on the outward nine, before another birdie and a bogey on the run home.

New Zealander Michael Hendry had an even-par final round to finish on 281 in second, a shot clear of fellow countryman Brad Shilton and Australians Andrew Evans, Matthew Giles and Anthony Houston.

The win completed an admirable two weeks for the 35-year-old Snedeker after he bagged three points in an unbeaten performance to help the US beat Europe 17-11 and claim the Ryder Cup the previous weekend.

“It’s been an unbelievable run. To play the way I have has been really fun,” said Snedeker, adding that with the Ryder Cup and a European Tour win under his belt, the next target is a major. “Last week helped me prepare for that, handling the pressure the way I did. Today is going to help me do that, handling a big lead the way I did, to know I can handle whatever a golf course throws at me against the best players in the world and come out on top.”

After flying in late, the eight-time PGA Tour champion had little time to get the feel of the picturesque Natadola Bay course, but the lack of preparation made no difference as he reeled off rounds of 69, 65, 70 and 68, only failing three times in the 72 holes to make par or better.

Snedeker, who intends spending the next week holidaying with his family in Fiji, said memories of his honeymoon were a major reason in drawing him back to the islands.

“I realized how special and lovely this place is. I’m excited to be back and I brought my kids along this time so they can see it,” he said.