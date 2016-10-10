Hatton matches record to secure Alfred Dunhill lead

AFP, ST ANDREWS, Scotland

England’s Tyrrell Hatton equaled the Old Course at St Andrews record with a blistering 10-under-par 62 to move three shots clear on day three of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Hatton, who turns 25 on Friday, capped his round of 10 birdies with three in succession from his eighth hole and then another pair on his closing two to move to 17-under par.

His effort over the course, which also hosted last year’s The Open Championship, matched a 62 recorded by three others, including compatriot Paul Casey in the 2013 event.

Hatton’s effort equaled his European Tour best after recording a similar 62 during last year’s European Masters, but on a par-70 host course in Switzerland.

“This round is clearly the best round I’ve ever had,” he said. “I’ve never actually got to double digits under par before, so I’m very pleased with that.”

“The goal now is to get a win, but then it’s been a really consistent year, and it would be nice to have a good finish,” he added.

The current world No. 53 has enjoyed six top-10 finishes in his 17 European Tour events this year, capped by being runner-up in July’s Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open and then finishing in a tie for fifth a week later in his very first The Open appearance.

However, while Hatton was working his way to the top of the leaderboard in the US$5 million event, a lot of attention was on his amateur playing partner, Jamie Doran, the Northern Ireland-born actor and star of 50 Shades of Grey.

“It’s good fun playing alongside Jamie Doran, as there were big crowds out there all three days, so it’s all been good fun,” Hatton said.

Fellow Englishman Ross Fisher let slip his overnight one-stroke advantage in adding a 69 at the Carnoustie Golf Links, one of the three host venues, to move to 14-under par.

“It was a decent round of golf, but then you never know what you are going to get when you turn up to Carnoustie,” he said. “We were all hoping for ‘Car-nicely’ and not ‘Car-nasty.’ We got ‘Car-nicely,’ as it was a beautiful day to play the place.”

South Africa’s Richard Sterne (65) and Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren (69), both competing at St Andrews, share third place on 13-under par.

The German pair of Martin Kaymer (65) and Florian Fritsch (65) are next best in fifth spot at 12-under par.

“I was quite a few shots behind at the start of the day, so the main goal was to make the cut with my father as my amateur partner,” 2010 winner Kaymer said. “For myself, I’m very pleased the way I played today and if I’m four or five shots behind, it’s fine. It’s going to be an interesting Sunday, anyways.”

However, there was to be no play yesterday for Masters champion Danny Willett, who continued to struggle, signing for a third-day 76 at St Andrews and slumping to a share of 143rd place at four-over par.