Anthony Houston takes early lead at Fiji International

AFP, NATADOLA, Fiji

Australia’s Anthony Houston yesterday staged a barnstorming finish to claim a one-shot opening-round lead at the Fiji International.

Houston birdied the 16th and eagled the 17th to finish the day with a seven-under-par 65 at the Natadola Bay tournament, equaling the course record.

He was a stroke ahead of compatriots Stephen Leaney and Jake Higginbottom, with the bookies’ favorite, the US’ Brandt Snedeker, sitting four off the pace after firing a 69.

The world No. 23, fresh from helping the US end an eight-year Ryder Cup drought, admitted he was struggling with jetlag and windy conditions late in the day.

“I’m still trying to get to know the golf course, to be perfectly honest with you,” he said. “I had one practice round yesterday with no wind and then a bit of wind today changes everything.”

Hometown hero Vijay Singh was among a glut of players on two-under.

The tournament is cosanctioned by the Australasian PGA and the European Tour.

However Singh, who designed the course, complained this week that it clashes with another EPGA event in Scotland, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, limiting the number of top players attending.

“I think if we can change the dates to where there is nothing opposite it, we will see a lot more Europeans and hopefully the Asians come here,” he told the Fiji Times.