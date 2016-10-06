SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

RUGBY UNION

Argentina bids for Cup

Argentina, the top-ranked Latin American rugby nation, has launched a bid to host the Rugby World Cup in 2027. The office of Argentine President Mauricio Macri issued a statement late on Monday saying he had announced the bid to World Rugby executives, who were in Buenos Aires for the Pumas’ Rugby Championship match against New Zealand on Saturday. Argentina lost to the All Blacks 36-17. Argentina is the first nation to launch a bid to host the 11th edition of the tournament. Japan is to stage the event in 2019, while the 2023 edition has yet to be assigned.

SOCCER

Di Matteo backs Villa

Roberto Di Matteo said it is just a matter of time before Aston Villa begin reaping the rewards of his rebuilding efforts, though the Italian will not be around to take credit for any improvement after he was sacked by the club on Monday. Di Matteo took over in June after the club were relegated from the Premier League last season, but lasted only 124 days in the job, managing one win in 11 Championship matches. “I am deeply disappointed to be leaving Aston Villa so soon,” Di Matteo told the League Managers Association in a statement. “My coaching staff and I have worked tirelessly to rebuild the squad and I fully expect the players we have brought in to start delivering results in the weeks and months to come.” Di Matteo’s side also lost in the first round of the League Cup to fourth-tier Luton Town in August. “I have seen enough over the opening games of the season to suggest that the team we have built will start converting draws into wins and climb the table towards the play-off places,” he said. Assistant coach Steve Clarke will take charge as caretaker manager during the search for a new boss.

CRICKET

Broad seeks Cup return

Fast bowler Stuart Broad has fallen out of contention for a regular starting place in England’s one-day international side, but the Test stalwart is “desperate” to represent his country at the 2019 World Cup on home soil. Broad, who climbed to the top of the Test bowlers rankings earlier this year, was part of the England side who made an embarrassing group-stage exit at World Cup last year and has barely featured since. England have prospered in white-ball cricket after making sweeping changes to their tactics and personnel in the wake of the disastrous showing in Australia and New Zealand, but Broad has only played in two matches during that rebuilding period. England and Wales are hosting the 2017 Champions Trophy and the World Cup two year after that, and the 30-year-old Broad is determined to do everything necessary to fight his way back into the side. “I’m desperate, as I think every England cricketer would be, to play at the 2019 World Cup in England,” Broad, who has taken 178 wickets in 121 ODIs, told Sky Sports. “It is a long way away, but it will creep up. The tricky part of playing a lot of Test cricket — I’ve played 48 on the bounce now — is you don’t actually get a lot of time to play white-ball cricket, so it’s quite hard to keep up with the standard in a game that moves forward so quickly.” Since last appearing in those two ODIs in South Africa in February.