Islanders beat Devils in pre-season exhibition game

AP, NEW YORK

Andrew Ladd on Monday night had the tying goal late in the second period, while Stephen Gionta and Mathew Barzal scored 2 minutes, 35 seconds apart early in the third to lead the New York Islanders to a 4-3 exhibition victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Ladd, who signed with the Islanders in the off-season, scored his first of the pre-season with 5 minutes, 31 seconds remaining in the middle period to tie it 2-2.

Gionta tipped in a shot from fellow former Devils player Steve Bernier to put New York ahead at 3 minutes, 55 seconds of the third. Barzal then tipped in another shot by Bernier to make it 4-2 at 6 minutes, 30 seconds.

Colin Markison scored in the first period for the Islanders. Thomas Greiss stopped 25 shots in his pre-season debut after returning from the World Cup of Hockey following Team Europe’s loss to Canada in the finals.

In Philadelphia, Jakub Voracek’s second goal 27 seconds into overtime gave the Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 win after giving up a three-goal lead against the New York Rangers.

Jordan Weal, Voracek and Travis Konecny scored 3 minutes, 21 seconds apart in the second period to give the Flyers a 3-0 lead. Steve Mason had 27 saves.

Ryan Graves got the Rangers on the scoreboard with about three-and-a-half minutes to go in the middle period, and Brandon Pirri and rookie Jimmy Vesey scored in the third to tie it with 9 minutes, 9 seconds left.

Leading 1-0, the Flyers went on a five-on-three with about nine-and-a-half minutes left in the second after Vesey was called for tripping and J.T. Miller got a double-minor for high-sticking 13 seconds apart.

In Washington, T.J. Oshie and Andre Burakovski scored in the shootout to lift the Capitals to a 2-1 victory over the St Louis Blues.

Paul Casey scored in regulation for Washington, tipping in a shot by Zach Sill to tie the score 1 minute, 50 seconds into the third period.

Braden Holtby had 13 saves on the 14 shots he faced over the first 31 minutes, 50 seconds. Philipp Grubauer stopped all seven shots he faced through overtime, and then had three saves in the shootout — including a stop on Kenny Agostino in the fourth round for the win.

Dmitrij Jaskin’s second of the pre-season gave the Blues the 1-0 lead with 5 minutes, 47 seconds left in the first.

In Winnipeg, Manitoba, highly touted rookie Kyle Connor scored the deciding goal on the power play as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 for their fourth straight win.

Connor, a finalist for the Hobey Baker award at the University of Michigan last season, broke a 2-2 tie at 7 minutes, 2 seconds of the third period when his high shot from the side of the net glanced off goalie Andrew Hammond. It was Connor’s third goal of the pre-season.

Nikolaj Ehlers was credited with an empty-net goal with five seconds left in the game when he was tripped up on a breakaway.

Mark Scheifele had a power-play goal and Jets captain Blake Wheeler also scored and added an assist. Michael Hutchinson stopped 27 shots.

In Vancouver, Anthony Duclair put Arizona ahead for good late in the first period, while Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Shane Doan scored in the second to lead the Coyotes to a 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Anthony DeAngelo gave Arizona the early lead in the first period, and Dylan Strome assisted on the last two goals. Louis Domingue had 22 saves in the first two periods, and Justin Peters stopped all eight shots he faced in the third.