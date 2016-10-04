SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Schalke secure first victory

Schalke 04 on Sunday finally got off the mark in the Bundesliga with three goals in six minutes as they thrashed visiting Borussia Moenchengladbach 4-0. VfL Wolfsburg’s lackluster start to the season continued earlier on Sunday, remaining in 13th place with just six points from six games and were whistled by their own supporters after their fifth straight game without a win. Germany striker Mario Gomez again failed to score in his fifth full game for the side since his summer switch from ACF Fiorentina.

Atletico defeat Valencia 2-0

Atletico Madrid on Sunday became the surprise table toppers after beating Valencia 2-0 following a thrilling day of La Liga action, which saw champions Barcelona lose 4-3 at Celta Vigo and Real Madrid held to a 1-1 draw at home to minnows Sociedad Deportiva Eibar. Atletico have 15 points, ahead of Real on goal difference, while Barca are fourth on 13, one point behind Sevilla in third. Earlier on Sunday, Fran Rico stunned the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium by heading Eibar into the lead in the sixth minute, scoring the side’s first goal against Real in the league.

Balotelli leads Nice to win

Mario Balotelli on Sunday delivered a trademark performance as he scored to give OGC Nice a 2-1 win against Lorient that put them top of the Ligue 1 standings and was then sent off in stoppage time. The Italian striker scored his fifth goal in three league appearances, firing the ball into the top corner four minutes from time after Lorient’s Benjamin Moukandjo had canceled out Ricardo Pereira’s early opener. Olympique Lyonnais beat archrivals AS Saint-Etienne 2-0 at home with goals by Sergi Darder and Rachid Ghezzal either side of the interval. In their 2,368th game in the top flight — tying Sochaux’s record — Marseille were held to a 1-1 draw at Angers SCO as Pierrick Capelle canceled out Florian Thauvin’s opener in stoppage time.

Tottenham sweep City 2-0

Something was always likely to give when the Premier League’s two unbeaten sides met at White Hart Lane on Sunday, where Tottenham Hotspur swept Manchester City aside 2-0 to inflict Pep Guardiola’s first defeat as the visitors’ manager. Elsewhere, there were draws for Stoke City at Manchester United (1-1) and Southampton at champions Leicester City (0-0). The day’s most extraordinary finish occurred at Turf Moor, where Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was celebrating 20 years in charge of the Gunners and saw his team snatch a trademark last-gasp victory just when the hosts thought they had earned a draw.

TENNIS

Cilic beats Paire to advance

Marin Cilic yesterday advanced to the second round of the Rakuten Japan Open with a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 win over last year’s finalist, Benoit Paire. Fourth-seeded Cilic had five aces on his way to securing the opening set in only 20 minutes at Ariake Colosseum in Tokyo. He is to meet either Japanese qualifier Go Soeda or Fernando Verdasco of Spain in the second round. Joao Sousa rallied to beat Martin Klizan 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to move into a second-round match against either top-seeded Kei Nishikori or the US’ Donald Young.