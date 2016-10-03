Rohit Sharma helps India build big lead against NZ

AFP, KOLKATA, India

Batsman Rohit Sharma’s dominant half-century put India firmly in command of the second Test against New Zealand as the hosts stretched their lead to 339 on the third day in Kolkata yesterday.

India were 227 for eight at stumps in their second innings with Wriddhiman Saha on 39 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar on eight at the crease. New Zealand bowlers Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner took three wickets each.

Sharma, who scored 82, put on 103 runs with Saha to get their second innings back on track after the New Zealand seamers rattled the Indian top-order with regular wickets.

Fast bowlers Henry and Trent Boult shared five wickets between them to strike back on the two-paced wicket after the visitors conceded a 112-run lead.

? S AFRICA, AUSTRALIA

AFP, JOHANNESBURG

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis overcame a thumb injury to hit an aggressive century in the second one-day international against Australia at the Wanderers Stadium yesterday.

Du Plessis made 111 as South Africa piled up 361 for six wickets after being sent in to bat. He was struck on the left thumb by a throw from Aaron Finch as he raced through for a quick single to score his first run. He immediately went down clutching the thumb and required lengthy treatment on the field before resuming his innings.

The injury did not stop him playing some aggressive drives as he went to his half-century off 42 balls. He reached his sixth one-day international century off 84 deliveries with 13 fours.