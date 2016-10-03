McIlroy heckles Ryder Cup hecklers

AFP, CHASKA, Minnesota

Moving closer to their first Ryder Cup victory since 2008, the US captured yesterday’s three final four-ball matches to seize a 9.5 — 6.5 edge over Europe.

Heckling crowds that Europe star Rory McIlroy says have gone over the top with insults at Hazeltine were delighted as the Americans put themselves in prime position to snap a three-edition losing streak in the biennial team golf showdown.

“We always get criticized — we don’t bond as a team, we don’t have enough passion — and this time we’ve taken it personally,” US captain Davis Love said. “We’re in a good position. I’m very elated.”

Personally is how McIlroy, who won in four-balls and alternate shot matches on Saturday with Belgian partner Thomas Pieters, has taken spectators’ taunts.

“I think there have been some boundaries overstepped out there,” McIlroy said. “I let it get to me a couple times when I shouldn’t have. You’re going to let it get to you when emotions are running this high.”

Third-ranked McIlroy was screaming and fist pumping all day, spurred on by the crude remarks.

“It fueled me a lot,” McIlroy said. “The more they shouted at us the better we played. I hope they shout at us all day tomorrow.”

Patrick Reed and Phil Mickelson made clutch putts over the final holes to secure two vital US points while 10-time Cup starter Lee Westwood, a captain’s choice, botched a two-foot putt to cost Europe half a point.

As a result, the US team needed only five points from yesterday’s 12 concluding singles matches to reclaim the Cup while Europe had to take 7.5 points to keep the trophy.

“Disappointed. We had a few chances but the American guys played very good,” Europe captain Darren Clarke said. “We are going to have to work hard tomorrow.”

McIlroy and Reed were to meet in yesterday’s singles opener with other matchups including Jordan Spieth against British Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden, Olympic champion Justin Rose of England against Rickie Fowler and five-time major winner Phil Mickelson against Sergio Garcia.

Reignwood LPGA

AP, BEIJING

Kim In-kyung won the Reignwood LPGA Classic yesterday, her first victory in six years, making an eagle and a birdie on the two late par 5s to lead a South Korean sweep of the top three places.

The 28-year-old Kim shot a 7-under 66 at Reignwood Pine Valley, rebounding from a bogey on the par-5 ninth to win her fourth LPGA Tour title and first since the 2010 Lorena Ochoa Invitational in Mexico.

Kim finished at 24-under 268, a stroke ahead of third-round leader Mi Jung Hur and 2014 winner Mirim Lee in the first tournament in the tour’s six-event Asian Swing.

Taiwan’s Yani Tseng was tied for 16th place after carding 69 for a total of 279, while Kaohsiung native Candie Kung was tied for 22nd and Min Lee was tied for 51st.

China’s Shanshan Feng, the 2013 winner in the event that was not played last year, shot a 69 to tie for fourth with Canada’s Brooke Henderson (71) at 21-under. The 19-year-old Henderson, plans to play all six weeks in Asia, a journey that will take her to Taiwan and South Korea the next two weeks, back to China for the Blue Bay LPGA at Hainan Island, and then to Malaysia and Japan.

Additional reporting by staff writer