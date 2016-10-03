Victory over Australia restores Springboks’ self-belief

Reuters, PRETORIA

South Africa coach Allister Coetzee praised his side’s defending after Saturday’s 18-10 win over Australia in their Rugby Championship clash at Loftus Versfeld and said their “backs to the wall” victory had restored some self-belief.

The Springboks triumphed despite Australia having the majority of territory and possession in a performance characterized by scrambling defense and the steady boot of flyhalf Morne Steyn, who kicked all of their points.

The hosts never really troubled the Wallabies’ tryline throughout the match and were thankful for their opponents’ wastefulness inside the Springboks’ 22.

“It was an important win, not only for our confidence, but also self-belief,” Coetzee told reporters. “For a team that had their backs to the wall, a win like this means a lot and is a definite confidence booster.”

Coetzee praised new defense coach Chean Roux and said that, despite failing to score a try in Pretoria, their attack was improving.

“Our defense was outstanding and our set-piece delivered the needed pressure on them when we needed it, which resulted in points for us at crucial times,” he said. “I have to give credit to defence coach Chean Roux as he worked very hard this week to get everyone on the same page. We have been good with ball in hand, although our continuity is not what it should be. We moved the ball well.”

The selection of Steyn at flyhalf, his first Springboks start in two years, brought a stabilizing factor to the backline, even though he lacked the dynamism of the man he replaced, Elton Jantjies.

It brought about a change in gameplan as the hosts relied more heavily on their forward pack and the set-piece.

“We wanted to play territory and get more set-piece in their half, but our chase line was not the best,” Coetzee said. “Morne justified his inclusion. He showed he is still a Test match player. He remains proud to play for the Springboks and that showed.”

Lock Pieter-Steph du Toit, center Jesse Kriel, wing Bryan Habana and scrumhalf Rudy Paige all picked up injuries and will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s final Championship match against New Zealand in Durban.