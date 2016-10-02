SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BOXING

Towell dies after bout

Scottish boxer Mike Towell has died in hospital after the 25-year-old suffered serious injuries in a welterweight bout in Glasgow on Thursday. Towell was knocked down in the opening round of his bout by Welshman Dale Evans and referee Victor Loughlin eventually stopped the contest in the fifth. The Dundee fighter received treatment in the ring before being taken to hospital. St Andrews Sporting Club, which organized the fight, yesterday said that Towell had died. “Within the last hour Mike Towell passed away — he will always be in our hearts #RIPIronMike,” it said on Twitter. After the fight, Evans released a statement saying he was “devastated” to see Towell being taken from the ring on a stretcher. “The aftermath of the fight is so hard to take in, but I just want people to know that every thought I have today is with Mike Towell’s family,” he said.

RUGBY UNION

England gets into judo

Eddie Jones wants his England team to get a grip so he will bring in a group of judo experts to freshen up their tackling techniques ahead of next month’s Tests. The 56-year-old, who has guided England to a Six Nations Grand Slam and 3-0 series win over his native Australia in his short spell in charge, believes the ancient Japanese martial art can be a useful tool in rugby. A visit to the British judo training base in Wolverhampton, central England, where he met former world champion Kate Howey, made a big impression on the Australian. “We’ve got a couple of people coming from judo, coming down to the Brighton training camp,” Jones said on Friday as he named his sqaud for next month’s clashes against South Africa, Fiji, Argentina and Australia. “One of the things that really came out of the Australia tour is that we need to work on our grappling area at the tackle. So we’ve got some judo coaches coming in,” he said.

MARATHONS

Pole wins Spartathlon

Polish runner Andrzej Radzikowski yesterday won the 245.3km historic Spartathlon race for the first time, clocking 23 hours, 1 minute and 13 seconds. Radzikowski, 35, was 18th last year and two years ago finished third. Finishing second was Italy’s 39-year-old Marco Bonfiglio in 23:35.14, while 42-year-old Radek Brunner of the Czech Republic was third in 24:06.39. The first woman across the line and fourth overall for the second year in a row was the US’ Katalyn Nagy, 37, in 25:22.26. The race traces the classical route of Pheidippides, an Athenian messenger sent to Sparta in 490BC to seek help against the Persians in the Battle of Marathon.

NFL

J.J. Watt out for season

Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien on Friday said that injured defensive star J.J. Watt would miss the rest of the season after undergoing back surgery. Watt underwent surgery on Thursday after consulting a specialist, having been placed on injured reserve a day earlier. The 27-year-old has injured the same disc which was operated on in July and forced him to miss the pre-season. O’Brien on Friday said he had not seen Watt since his surgery. “I haven’t seen him, I’m sure he’s doing well,” O’Brien told reporters, confirming the player would miss the rest of the season. In a heartfelt social media post on Wednesday, Watt vowed he was determined to return. “Everybody deals with adversity in their lives, many much worse than what I’m going through,” he said.