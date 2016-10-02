World Cup of Hockey to return in 2020

AP, TORONTO

The World Cup of Hockey will return, without a doubt, and avoid another 12-year break.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) executive director Don Fehr both confirmed on Friday that they expect the next World Cup of Hockey to be in 2020.

It is much less certain whether the best players will go to South Korea to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) president Rene Fasel on Tuesday said the odds of NHL players going to the Pyeongchang Games were 50-50, a slight upgrade from his forecast in May.

Later the same day, Daly said he felt more “negative,” about the chances the league’s players will be in a sixth straight Olympics due to the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to not pay for NHL players’ travel and insurance as it has in the past.

Fehr, who represents players who have made it clear they want to be in the Olympics, said he is more optimistic than pessimistic a deal will get done.

The union head insisted he is not concerned about the IOC’s stance.

“Everybody understands that nobody’s going to risk their career and future earnings and all the rest of it in return for no compensation and no coverage,” Fehr said. “No one will do that. They understand that. That’s been a given for a long, long time. If it plays out that way, which I do not expect it to play out that way, we’ll deal with it.”

The IOC is not buying the banter.

“I think both sides are playing poker,” president of the International Ski federation Gian Franco Kasper, who represents winter sports on the IOC executive board, said Friday in an interview.

The IOC does not want to continue its past practice of paying for NHL players’ travel and insurance because it does not want to have to do the same for athletes in other sports.

Fasel said it is his job to raise the money needed, which he estimates to be about US$10 million. Fasel said he plans to “beg,” for the funds from national Olympic committees and hockey federations. He acknowledged using some of the US$40 million the IOC gives the IIHF to fund its programs, including development opportunities for boys and girls, could be used to bring the best hockey players to South Korea.

Daly said the NHL would like a final decision to be made by the end of the year so that it can set the 2017-2018 schedule with or without a break midway through the slate for the Olympics.

The World Cup of Hockey, which the NHL and NHLPA teamed up to bring back for the first time since 2004, does not conflict with the league’s schedule because the games were played during training camp and early pre-season games.

Playing hockey in late September, however, is not an ideal time to draw TV viewers in the US, in part because of interest in the NFL, college football and baseball.

Game 1 with Canada and Team Europe in the World Cup finals on Tuesday night — without direct competition from football — drew 494,000 viewers on ESPN, then only 296,000 watched Game 2 on Thursday. In Canada, Game 2 had an average audience of 2.27 million viewers on Sportsnet.

Daly acknowledged it was a “challenge,” to engage Americans enough to watch the event. It did not help that the US and North American Under 23-teams did not make it to the semi-finals of the eight-team tournament.

It was also, surprisingly, difficult to fill seats at the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs, despite being in hockey hotbed, even though the league said ticket sales went very well. It seemed many more people were interested in attending Toronto Blue Jays games when world-class hockey matchups and playoff-push baseball games were played at the same time.