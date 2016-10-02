New Zealand in trouble as India bowlers thrive

Reuters, KOLKATA, India

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha’s battling half-century helped India reach 316 before the hosts tore into the New Zealand batting line-up on the second day of the second Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata yesterday.

After India were dismissed shortly before lunch, the home side’s seamers did all the early damage as New Zealand staggered to 128-7 in their first innings.

Mohammed Shami trapped opener Tom Latham (1) LBW, while an out-of-sorts Martin Guptill (13) departed when the ball ricocheted off of his elbow and onto his stumps after he lifted his arms to avoid a Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery.

Henry Nicholls (1) was out soon after play resumed in the second session when the left-handed batsman chopped Kumar on to his stumps to reduce the visitors to 23-3.

Stand-in captain Ross Taylor made 36 and Luke Ronchi 35 before falling LBW to the last delivery before the umpires signaled the players off the field as the weather deteriorated in the run-up to the tea break.

Taylor and Ronchi, who made 38 and 80 in the first Test in Kanpur, took the fight to the hosts with a 62-run fourth-wicket stand as they opted to play shots against India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ronchi was dropped by substitute fielder Gautam Gambhir at short point off Mohammed Shami and then survived a confident LBW appeal against Ravindra Jadeja before his luck ran out and he was trapped in front by the left-arm spinner.

Regular captain Kane Williamson is absent through illness and the tourists can expect a further trial by spin on a wearing track as the innings progresses.

After the rain delay, Taylor was dismissed by Kumar edging to first slip.

Mitchell Santner went LBW for 11 as Kumar got two in two deliveries, with Matt Henry bowled first ball.

B.J. Watling (12) and Jeetan Patel (5) were at the crease when bad light stopped play.

Kumar finished the day with 5-33.

Resuming on 239-7, India, who lead the three-Test series 1-0, added some valuable runs through their lower-order batsmen, with Saha (54 not out) completing his third Test half-century.

The 31-year-old, who has cemented his place in India’s Test side after the retirement of long-standing captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was struck on the elbow and the ribcage by some hostile New Zealand bowling.

The right-handed batsman did not flinch and brought up his 50 with a four and a six in successive deliveries off left-arm spinner Santner, much to the delight of the crowd, who applauded at length for the local cricketer.

Saha added 41 for the eighth wicket with Jadeja (14) and another 35 for the final one with fellow home favorite Shami.

Fast bowler Henry, who took two catches in the morning, was the most successful of the New Zealand bowlers, claiming a three-wicket haul, while Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Patel all picked up two apiece.

Additional reporting by staff writer