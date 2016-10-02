M.J. Hur birdies 18th to take LPGA lead in China

AP, BEIJING

South Korea’s M.J. Hur yesterday birdied the par-five 18th hole for a six-under 67 and a one-stroke lead over Canada’s Brooke Henderson in the Reignwood LPGA Classic.

Hur was five-under on the back nine to reach 20-under 199 at Reignwood Pine Valley in the Asian Swing opener. The 26-year-old Hur, a two-time LPGA Tour winner, had a bogey-free round after shooting a tournament-record 63 on Friday for a share of the second-round lead with Henderson.

The fourth-ranked Henderson closed with a par for a 68, also avoiding a bogey. Planning to play all six weeks in Asia, the 19-year-old Henderson has two victories this year, winning the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June for her first major and successfully defending her Cambia Portland Classic title in July.

China’s Shanshan Feng, the bronze medalist in the Rio Olympics, was three strokes back along with South Koreans Mirim Lee and Kim In-kyung. Feng had a 69, Lee shot 66 to match the best score of the day, and Kim had a 68.

Feng won the inaugural Reignwood LPGA in 2013 at 26-under for the second of her four tour titles. In 2012, she won the LPGA Championship to become China’s first major champion.

China’s Simin Feng (67) and South Korea’s Amy Yang were tied for sixth at 12-under.

Second-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn had a 69 to reach 10-under. The Thai player has a tour-high five victories and would take the player of the year points lead from idle Lydia Ko with a ninth-place finish or better.

Older sister Moriya Jutanugarn, winless on the tour, also was 10-under after a 69.

Taiwan’s Yani Tseng had her best round of the year, birdieing the final three holes for a 66 to get to nine-under. Tseng won the last of her 15 tour titles in 2012.

Koahsiung-born Candie Kung carded a third-round four-under 69, while Min Lee hit a one-over 74.

Additional reporting by staff writer