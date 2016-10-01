Pujara and Rahane lead India’s revival against steady NZ

AFP, KOLKATA

Half-centurion Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane yesterday helped India recover against a persistent New Zealand attack as the hosts were 136-3 at tea on the first day of the second Test in Kolkata.

Pujara (64) and Rahane (47) put together an unbeaten 90-run stand after the hosts, who elected to bat first, were reduced to 46-3 in the first session of play.

Returning New Zealand medium-pacer Matt Henry rattled India with his twin strikes to send openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay walking back to the pavilion.

Trent Boult piled on the pressure to claim the big wicket of Indian skipper Virat Kohli (9), who was guilty of chasing a wide delivery, as Tom Latham took a splendid catch at gully.

However, the visitors went wicketless in the second session of play as India’s batting duo managed 79 runs in 31 overs.

At the start of the match, which marks India’s 250th Test at home, World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev rang a bell newly installed at the iconic Eden Gardens, following a similar tradition at Lord’s.

Ross Taylor is captaining New Zealand in the absence of Kane Williamson, who was ruled out with a virus.