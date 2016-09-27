India rout NZ to celebrate 500th Test match in style

Reuters, KANPUR, India

India celebrated their 500th Test in style when they overcame New Zealand’s final dogged resistance with mesmeric spin and masterful swing to claim the series opener by 197 runs yesterday.

New Zealand were always going to do well to manage anything more than delaying the celebrations when they resumed on 93-4 in their pursuit of an improbable 434-run victory target on a track offering generous spin and bounce.

To their credit, they kept the home bowlers at bay for 50 overs on a turning day-five track in Kanpur, India, before collapsing for 236 to give the hosts a comprehensive victory in the milestone Test.

Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 6-132 to complete his 10-wicket match haul and prove why he is considered India’s premier spinner.

“The boys applied themselves well, there were a few moments where we were in a spot of bother,” India skipper Virat Kohli said. “It’s been a memorable Test match and exciting to play. [New Zealand] showed some resistance and that’s what you want in a Test match. I’m sure the series is going to get more and more competitive as it goes on.”

When final day’s play began under an overcast sky, overnight batsmen Luke Ronchi and Mitchell Santner (71) continued that resistance against the in-form India spinners at Green Park Stadium.

Kohli predictably began with spin from both ends, but the batsmen mixed caution with aggression to defy their hosts.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja finally made the breakthrough when he induced Ronchi into an ill-timed slog against the turn and Ashwin pouched the skier at point.

Ronchi hit nine fours and a six before his rush of blood to the head ended his innings on 80.

In a match dominated by the spinners, Mohammed Shami also displayed his mastery of reverse swing and got one to jag back into B.J. Watling’s pad, before he uprooted Mark Craig’s middle stump with another swinging delivery.

Santner completed his half-century, but was then served a nearly unplayable ball from Ashwin, which pitched way outside leg-stump, turned and bounced viciously to kiss the shoulder of the bat and nestle in Rohit Sharma’s waiting hands at silly-point.

The off-spinner then trapped Neil Wagner leg before wicket to seal the victory.

“There were a lot of positives we’ll take into the next Test, hopefully a few lessons as well,” New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said. “Credit goes to India, they outplayed us with bat and ball. It was a combination of many things, but there is no doubt that India was the better team.”