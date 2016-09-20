Cardinals gain ground in a tight NL wild-card race

AP, SAN FRANCISCO

Alex Reyes pitched seven dominant innings in his third MLB start and fellow rookie Aledmys Diaz hit a two-run homer as the St Louis Cardinals moved up in the tight National League wild-card race, blanking the San Francisco Giants 3-0 on Sunday.

The Giants dropped a game behind the New York Mets for the top wild-card spot. The Cardinals closed within a game of San Francisco.

Reyes (3-1), considered one of MLB’s best pitching prospects, gave up four hits, struck out six and walked two.

Elsewhere, Gabriel Ynoa struck out eight over 4-2/3 innings in his first start to aid the Mets’ rickety rotation as New York beat Minnesota 3-2 to complete a three-game sweep.

Michael Conforto drove in two runs with a first-inning single off Kyle Gibson and T.J. Rivera added a solo home run in the third for the Mets, who won for the 11th time in 14 games.

In Boston, Hanley Ramirez homered twice and drove in four runs as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Yankees 5-4, severely diminishing New York’s chances of winning the American League East Division.

Jackie Bradley Jr had a tying RBI single for the East-leading Red Sox, who overcame a rough start by Drew Pomeranz to post their ninth win in 12 games.

Boston remained three games ahead of second-placed Baltimore. The Yankees dropped eight back in the division and remained four behind Toronto for the second American Legaue wild-card spot.

Meanwhile, the Orioles kept pace in the wild-card race, defeating Tampa Bay 2-1.

Mark Trumbo hit his MLB-leading 43rd home run and Manny Machado also homered for the Orioles, who lead Toronto by one game for the top American League wild-card spot.

Seattle also moved up in the American League wild-card race as Seth Smith hit two home runs in a 7-3 win over Houston.

The Mariners are one game behind Toronto for the second wild-card spot.

The Blue Jays gave up some valuable ground with a 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Mike Trout and Albert Pujols each scored twice, while Alex Meyer gave up two hits in five innings for his first career win for Los Angeles.

In Cleveland, Ian Kinsler got his helmet knocked off by a pitch from Trevor Bauer, yelled at the Indians right-hander and was later ejected in Detroit’s 9-5 win.

Miguel Cabrera got his 2,500th career hit to help the Tigers pull within seven games of Cleveland.

Atlanta’s Adonis Garcia drove in three runs and Matt Wisler pitched five-plus innings as the Braves beat the National League East-leading Nationals 6-2.

In Phoenix, Arizona, Brandon Drury singled with two outs in the 12th, lifting the Diamondbacks 10-9 over the National League West-leading Dodgers.