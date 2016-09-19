SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GOLF

Willett in title hunt

US Masters champion Danny Willett moved within one stroke of the lead during a weather-interrupted third round of the Italian Open on Saturday. The Briton, one of seven European Ryder Cup players competing in Milan this week, was 13-under-par through eight holes when play was suspended for the day because of darkness. Frenchman Alexander Levy led the way on 14-under through 12 holes, one ahead of Willett, fellow Britons Chris Paisley and Chris Hanson and Italy’s Francesco Molinari. Ryder Cup trio Matt Fitzpatrick, Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Andy Sullivan were among a group of seven players on 11-under.

TENNIS

Dodin and Davis make final

French teen Oceane Dodin and US qualifier Lauren Davis, each seeking her first WTA title, advanced to the Quebec City hardcourt finals on Saturday with a three-set triumph. Dodin fired 17 aces in defeating the US’ Julia Boserup 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, to reach her first WTA final, while Davis downed fellow qualifier Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-2. Davis, ranked 104th, needed 2 hours, 25 minutes to reach her second WTA final, the first coming in July last year in Washington when she lost to Belgium’s Yanina Wickmayer. Dodin, a 19-year-old from Lille, ranked 132nd in the world, took 1 hour, 44 minutes to dispatch Boserup.

NFL

Tribute sparks protest

Tributes to the late, disgraced coach Joe Paterno, sacked in 2011 amid the Jerry Sandusky pedophilia scandal that rocked Penn State University, sparked protests on Saturday. The university paid tribute to Paterno at a NFL game attended by more than 100,000 in State College, Pennsylvania, where the Nittany Lions defeated visiting Temple 34-27 on the 50th anniversary of Paterno’s first game as Penn State’s head coach. Video tributes to Paterno, who died in 2012 at age 85, received a standing ovation from Penn State fans. However, after the first of three videos, played during a break in the second quarter, Temple supporters sitting in the upper deck at Beaver Stadium turned their backs to the field in protest of the choice to honor Paterno. “He turned his back so we’ll turn ours,” said one of the protest signs. Although he was never charged with a crime, Paterno was considered by many negligent in connection with his long-time assistant Sandusky in a child sex abuse scandal.

DOPING

Authorities raid network

Spanish authorities on Saturday said they had arrested 12 people, including a doctor and a police officer, in a series of raids on a sports doping network. Police said they uncovered the scheme earlier this month and carried out raids that netted 110,000 doses of 85 types of drugs purchased in Britain or from Spanish pharmacies using doctors’ prescriptions. Police also picked up 12 kilos of hashish and some cocaine. Clients of the doping network were sports people “elite and amateur from different disciplines,” a police spokesman said, without giving names. The doctor, based in the northern region of Asturias, was one of the masterminds and carried out blood transfusions prohibited under anti-doping regulations during treatment to cure sports injuries, police said in a statement. Several gym officials and the owner of a nutrition store which allowed the sale of anabolic steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs were also arrested.