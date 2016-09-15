SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

ATHLETICS

Bolt mulls 200m in London

Usain Bolt has left the door open to running in both the 100m and 200m at next year’s world championships, where he said he would be more focused on protecting his legacy than topping his world records. The Jamaican, who last month drew down the curtain on his Olympic career by securing a sweep of the sprint titles for a third successive Games, said his plan was to only contest the 100m in London, but that his coach has other ideas. “That’s the plan, but I still have to discuss it with my coach,” Bolt told Television Jamaica on Tuesday. “[Glen Mills] still wants me to do the double, but I’ve told him I would really like to just do the 100m, so at the start of the season we’ll decide exactly what [to focus on], but that’s what’s on my mind.” Bolt, who set the 100m and 200m world records of 9.58 and 19.19 seconds in 2009, said he is not planning to top either of those times.

BASKETBALL

NBA suspends McGary again

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Mitch McGary is to miss the first 15 games of the NBA season after being hit with a second drug suspension, the league confirmed on Tuesday. McGary was slapped with a 10-game ban after violating the terms of the league’s drug policy, the NBA said in a statement. The suspension is to begin after he has served a five-game ban for a failed drug test announced in July. McGary, 24, has played just 52 games for the Thunder since being selected as a first-round pick in 2014. He played only 72 minutes for the Thunder last season, averaging 1.3 points per game, before his season came to an end for “personal reasons” in April.

SOCCER

Ceferin wins UEFA election

Aleksander Ceferin, the president of Slovenia’s soccer federation, was yesterday overwhelmingly elected as the new president of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) at an extraordinary congress. Ceferin, 48, beat Dutchman Michael van Praag, the only other candidate, by 42 votes to 13 and is to succeed Frenchman Michel Platini, who announced his resignation in May after being banned from soccer for four years for ethics violations. Ceferin, who is not a member of UEFA’s executive committee, was little known outside his own country until he announced his intention to run in June. “I am not a showman, I have no ego issues and I am not a man of unrealistic promises,” he told delegates before the vote. Each of UEFA’s 55 member associations had one vote in the election.

TENNIS

Stefkova eliminates Beck

Defending champion Annika Beck of Germany was on Tuesday upset by Barbora Stefkova 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the opening round of the Coupe Banque Nationale, one of four seeded players to fall on the second day of the tournament. The Czech player had fallen in the final round of qualifying, but was added to the main draw as a lucky loser after Bethanie Mattek-Sands withdrew from the tournament. In other matches, Canadian wild card Francoise Abanda defeated sixth-seeded Mona Barthel of Germany 7-6 (9/7), 6-4; Oceane Dodin of France knocked out fifth-seeded Naomi Broady of Britain 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; and Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia beat fourth-seeded Julia Goerges of Germany 6-4, 7-6 (7/1).