SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

PARALYMPICS

Sky lantern crash starts fire

A small hot-air balloon on Monday crashed into the roof of one of the arenas in Rio’s Olympic Park, causing minor fire and water damage, but no reported injuries. Rio organizing committee spokesman Mario Andrada said the small balloon — often called a sky lantern or Chinese lantern — was probably launched from one of the city’s favelas and hit the Carioca 3 Arena. Andrada said “firefighters used a lot of water, and water spilled into the field of play.” The balloon struck early on Monday morning. Officials were able to repair the limited damage, which allowed a wheelchair fencing event to start on time. Andrada said launching the balloons is a Rio tradition, often to celebrate church feast days. He said police are investigating who launched the balloon.

SOCCER

Empoli win for first points

All three goals were scored by defenders with headers as Tuscan club Empoli on Monday beat promoted Crotone 2-1 to gain their first Serie A points this season. Andrea Costa scored the winner early in the second half by redirecting a free-kick from former Italy international Manuel Pasqual. Giuseppe Bellusci had put Empoli ahead in the 31st with his first Serie A goal in his 104th appearance in the top flight, then Mario Sampirisi equalized for Crotone in first-half added time. Visiting Crotone ended with 10 men after Noe Dussenne picked up his second yellow card. Also in the final minutes, Alberto Gilardino came on for Empoli for his 500th appearance in Serie A. Crotone, a Calabrian club making their top-division debut, remained without any points through three rounds.

SOCCER

Lukaku leads Everton to win

Romelu Lukaku on Monday fired an 11-minute hat-trick to end his 11-game Premier League scoring drought in style as Everton beat Sunderland 3-0. The Belgium striker struck with 60th and 68th-minute headers and then completed his hat-trick with 19 minutes remaining at the Stadium of Light to condemn former Toffees boss David Moyes to a third defeat in four matches this season. Sunderland might have taken a 10th-minute lead when Adnan Januzaj’s shot was blocked and looped perfectly into the path of Jermain Defoe, who sent his first-time volley over the bar. Lukaku broke through for Everton when Idrissa Gueye crossed from the right and he rose unopposed to head past Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

TENNIS

Kyrgios says fit for Davis tie

Nick Kyrgios said he is confident of being fit to lead Australia into its Davis Cup tie against Slovakia in Sydney starting on Friday. Kyrgios has not played since a hip injury caused him to retire from his third-round match against Illya Marchenko at the US Open on Sept. 3. “I just got a niggling injury that came out of nowhere almost. I feel confident and I think we can do great things,” the Australia No. 1 old a news conference yesterday. Kyrgios is likely to team up with Bernard Tomic in singles and doubles for the first time since he made his Davis Cup debut three years ago. Australia, who chose to play the tie on grass at Sydney’s Olympic tennis center, must beat a depleted Slovakia team to retain their place in the 16-team World Group for next year.