SOCCER SHORTS

Agencies

PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea tie on Costa brace

Diego Costa on Sunday scored his second goal of the game from an overhead-kick to earn Chelsea a 2-2 draw at Swansea City, ending the visitors’ winning start to the English Premier League season. Costa’s acrobatics in the 81st minute salvaged a point for Chelsea at Liberty Stadium after two defensive blunders in a three-minute span almost gifted Swansea a victory.

LIGUE 1

Balotelli leads Nice to win

Former Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli on Sunday struck twice on his OGC Nice debut to help his new side defeat Mediterranean rivals Olympique de Marseille 3-2. Mevlut Erding netted a hat-trick as promoted Metz strolled to a 3-0 victory at Nantes, with Philippe Hinschberger’s men climbing into the top three. Paul Georges-Ntep provided an assist on his long-awaited return from injury as Stade Rennes beat Stade Malherbe Caen 2-0 in Brittany, with Wesley Said and Sanjin Prcic scoring the goals for the hosts.

LA LIGA

Betis defeat Valencia 3-2

Valencia’s tough start to the season on Sunday hit a new low after Real Betis Balompie ended the club’s three-decade wait for a win at Mestalla Stadium. Ruben Castro and Joaquin Sanchez, both 35, combined for three goals to earn a thrilling 3-2 victory over Valencia. Betis last won in the league at Valencia in 1986. Raul Garcia’s 30m blast shortly before halftime stunned RC Deportivo de La Coruna and gave Athletic Bilbao their first league win of the season. A last-gasp strike, combined with a mistake by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, helped 10-man Sociedad Deportiva Eibar grab a 2-1 victory at Granada. Elsewhere, Real Sporting de Gijon beat CD Leganes 2-1 at home.

BUNDESLIGA

Mainz squander lead to tie

FSV Mainz 05 on Sunday threw away a three-goal lead in a thrilling 4-4 home draw against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim as Werder Bremen lost 2-1 to Augsburg to stay bottom of the Bundesliga. Mainz, who are to meet French side AS Saint-Etienne in Europa League action on Thursday, looked on course for a rout with a Pablo De Blasis double on three and 23 minutes followed by another from Jhon Cordoba on 27. Sandro Wagner reduced the deficit for Hoffenheim on 39 minutes with Levin Oztunali getting the hosts’ fourth two minutes before the break.

SERIE A

Totti scores winner in debut

Veteran Francesco Totti on Sunday scored a stoppage-time winner in his first appearance of the season as AS Roma beat UC Sampdoria 3-2. Sudden and heavy rain meant the start of the second half was delayed for more than an hour. The weather also hit Genoa’s home match against ACF Fiorentina, which was abandoned after 28 minutes because of a fierce hailstorm. England goalkeeper Joe Hart had a debut to forget at Torino, who lost 2-1 at Atalanta BC. Mauro Icardi’s stoppage-time strike earned Frank de Boer his first win as Inter coach, a 2-1 defeat of promoted Pescara. AC Milan defender Luca Antonelli was hospitalized with a suspected head injury after colliding with a teammate in his side’s 1-0 defeat to Udinese at the San Siro.