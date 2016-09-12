SPORTS BRIEFS

RUGBY UNION

Cane ruled out with injury

All Blacks loose forward Sam Cane has been ruled out of the side for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury, with Matt Todd brought into the squad as cover, coach Steve Hansen said yesterday. Cane, the long-time understudy to former captain Richie McCaw, was replaced just after halftime by rookie loose forward Ardie Savea during the All Blacks’ 57-22 Rugby Championship victory over Argentina in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Saturday. Hansen said after the match that early indications were that Cane would be out for six weeks as a worst case scenario, four weeks “at best.” The injury to Cane, who had smoothly slotted into the vacancy left by McCaw’s now retired boots, has opened the door for the dynamic Savea to start his first Test after coming off the bench five times since his debut against Wales in June. However, Hansen was loathe to confirm whether the 22-year-old would start. “He’s growing all the time. We had a good chat last week. He’s happy and everyone is happy with the progress, but we know there’s things he can still do better,” Hansen told reporters in Hamilton yesterday.

GOLF

Hend takes KLM Open lead

Scott Hend was yesterday aiming to go one better after storming into the lead for the final round of a European Tour event for a second week in a row. The Australian began Saturday’s third round of the KLM Open three shots off the top, but roared to the summit with a seven-under-par 64 in Spijk, Netherlands, to grab a one-shot lead over Italy’s Nino Bertasio. Hend started the day with a bogey on the second, but then produced six birdies and an eagle to get to 14-under. The 43-year-old Hend entered the final round of last week’s Omega European Masters with a one-shot lead, but lost in a playoff to Alex Noren and will hope to avoid a repeat of that heartache as he searches for a second win of the season. However, as well as Bertasio, the English trio of Ben Evans, David Horsey and Richard Bland are all at 11-under, alongside home hero Joost Luiten.

BOXING

Casimero defends his title

John Riel Casimero made a successful first defense in his second reign as International Boxing Federation world flyweight champion by stopping Britain’s Charlie Edwards in the 10th round at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday. Edwards, 23, brutally discovered the title shot had come too soon for him in only his ninth professional fight as Filipino Casimero took control in the early rounds. Two-time world champion Casimero, who was cut above his left eye in the fourth, was always dangerous with the overhand right and hurt Edwards in the seventh round. Casimero ended the bout when he dropped Edwards with a big left to the chin, and when the Englishman got up, Casimero swarmed all over him to force the stoppage.

ICE HOCKEY

Tavares leads Canada to win

New York Islanders star John Tavares on Saturday night scored twice to lead Canada to a 5-2 victory over the US in a World Cup of Hockey exhibition game. Logan Couture, Jay Bouwmeester and Matt Duchene also scored for Canada. Braden Holtby allowed two goals on 13 shots, and Corey Crawford faced 10 shots in 26 minutes, 28 seconds of ice time. The US beat Canada 4-2 on Friday night in Columbus, Ohio. Ryan McDonagh and John Carlson scored for the US. Cory Schneider started the game and allowed four goals on 24 shots, and Ben Bishop, who came in for the third period, allowed one goal on 14 shots.