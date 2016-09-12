Leipzig stun title hopefuls Dortmund

AFP, BERLIN

RB Leipzig stunned Bundesliga title hopefuls Borussia Dortmund 1-0 on Saturday to claim the club’s first win in the German top flight.

Guinea international Naby Keita struck a minute from time as Leipzig, founded just seven years ago, toppled Thomas Tuchel’s Dortmund in their first Bundesliga home game.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang threatened early for Dortmund and Andre Schuerrle hit the bar, while Timo Werner and Dominik Kaiser both went close for the hosts, before substitute Keita popped up with the winner on an assist from Scottish teenage debutant Oliver Burke.

The 19-year-old, who like Keita came off the bench late on, became Scotland’s most expensive player after joining Leipzig from Nottingham Forest for about ￡13 million (US$17.3 million) last month.

“We put things in place to stop our opponents, but with the substitutions we reacted when we felt we could win the match,” Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl said. “We’ve shown we can play at this level.”

Dortmund manager Tuchel admitted his side, who open their UEFA Champions League campaign away to Legia Warsaw of Poland on Wednesday, had not been at their best.

“We made life a bit difficult for ourselves. We weren’t so much forced into mistakes, but we made unnecessary errors. We were ready for this match, but we were lacking that finishing touch,” Tuchel said.