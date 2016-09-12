‘Please don’t sing my name,’ Klopp urges the Kop

AFP, LIVERPOOL, England

Manager Juergen Klopp urged Liverpool supporters not to sing his name after an impressive 4-1 victory over defending English Premier League champions Leicester City marked the opening of a new-look Anfield in impressive fashion.

The extrovert German was seen remonstrating with home fans at one point in the second half of Saturday’s match as they chanted his name in appreciation of a memorable inauguration of a new main stand which has raised the capacity of Anfield to 55,000.

“I’m really on the side of the players, I really am,” Klopp said. “I’m responsible for the bad performances, they’re responsible for the good performances. It’s quite a simple deal.”

“I don’t like to celebrate like something special has just happened — that is what I expect from us and we have to show it. We will see how often we can show it,” he said. “That’s what we have to do this season, create an atmosphere, but please don’t sing my name before the game is decided. Immediately the Kop started singing: ‘Juergen Klopp,’ it’s like celebrating a penalty before it is scored. I don’t play. If somebody likes me, that’s nice — I like them all. It’s nice, but it’s not necessary. I know it doesn’t seem too smart, but that’s me. It’s very nice, but I’ve heard it often enough.”

Goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane put Liverpool 2-0 ahead, only for dreadful play by emergency centerback Lucas to gift Jamie Vardy a goal for the visitors.

Robert Huth might have equalized, but headed against the crossbar and, after the interval, Adam Lallana made it 3-1, before a late slip by Kasper Schmeichel presented Firmino with his second and Liverpool’s fourth goal.

It was a performance which Klopp clearly believed answered some of the early season criticism of his team and his transfer-window dealings.

“We’ve had two weeks now and I hear a little bit of doubt in your questions,” Klopp said. “You don’t say it, but I can hear it, even when I’m not a native speaker: ‘Are you sure?’”

“It’s our job to prove we’re as strong as I think we are. Today, we showed it in a few moments, but I hope we can do better,” he said.

For Liverpool supporters, the victory was especially important given the sense of occasion regarding the opening of the new stand. Numerous Liverpool greats were introduced to the fans before the game and the current side responded in style.

Klopp revealed he had taken his players to the redeveloped stadium on Thursday for a training session to help them acclimatise to their new surroundings.

“It’s a really exciting moment,” Klopp said. “We were here Thursday night for training. It made sense to show the new stand to the boys a little bit earlier because it’s really so different, so big, so nice, everything.”

Leicester only lost once last season after being beaten in the corresponding fixture on Dec. 26, but have now been defeated in two of their four opening league games.

To add to manager Claudio Ranieri’s problems ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League group game with Club Brugge, fullback Danny Simpson was taken off injured in the first half.

Ranieri attempted to remain positive, though, after another disappointing outing.

“We were waiting for this kind of football,” the Italian said. “The first match at home, a new stand and I think we started normally, but after the first goal we lost our composure and they played so, so well. We could have equalized, but I’m an honest man, Liverpool deserved to win.”