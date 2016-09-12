Higuain nets brace for rampant Juve

AFP, MILAN, Italy

Gonzalo Higuain hit a first-half brace, including a spectacular volley, as Juventus warmed up for their UEFA Champions League opener against Sevilla with a comprehensive 3-1 win over US Sassuolo.

Sassuolo traveled to Turin hoping to build some confidence of their own ahead of their maiden campaign in the UEFA Europa League, but against a Juve side many pundits have tipped for Champions League glory, Eusebio di Francesco’s visitors were hopelessly outclassed.

Higuain got off the mark after just five minutes, the Argentine collecting Paulo Dybala’s pass on the counter to slam the ball past Andrea Consigli for his second goal of the campaign.

Higuain, who hit a Serie A record 36 goals for SSC Napoli last season before his big-money move, had his second five minutes later when he hit a superb volley past Consigli following Sami Khedira’s header back into the middle of the penalty area.

Higuain narrowly missed a quick-fire hat-trick when, on the counterattack, Dybala’s cross was blocked, but Juve were 3-0 up by the 27th minute when Miralem Pjanic, signed from AS Roma in the summer, collected his own rebound to fire past Consigli from close range to score on his debut.

Although Gianluigi Buffon’s blunder at a Sassuolo corner allowed Luca Antei to poke home from close range, the Turin giants’ third win of the campaign was never in doubt.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri admitted “Higuain made the difference,” but in comments to Sky Sport, the Italian added: “We still have a lot of improvements to make and need to find the balance in our defensive game.”

“We should have defended better and managed possession better when we were 3-0 ahead. Plus, everyone should be working to win back possession,” he said. “Today, we played well defensively, but we’re still looking for the DNA of our defensive game.”

Sassuolo host Athletic Bilbao on Thursday and Di Francesco would be forgiven for prematch jitters.

“We made a few incredible mistakes, we were naive and we didn’t stick to the game plan,” he told Mediaset Premium. “They had us in difficulty from the word go.”

Sassuolo were behind in the tackle, lacking pace and totally outclassed throughout a one-sided encounter that allowed Allegri to replace Higuain with Mario Mandzukic with 20 minutes to play.

Although penalty claims were waved away when Dybala was tripped on the right side of the penalty area, Pjanic rose to get his head to the ball when it was floated back in by Khedira.

Consigli palmed his effort off the bar, but the Bosnian slammed the rebound home from close range.

Juve’s wings were clipped minutes later when Buffon completely missed the ball after coming off his line at a corner, Antei poking it home to reduce the arrears.

Juve breathed a sigh of relief when Higuain got back up from a knock with defender Francesco Acerbi five minutes into the restart, but the hosts were rampant, Consigli rushing out to palm away a Pjanic effort and then watching on helplessly as Alex Sandro fired the rebound wide of the far post.

It was enough for Di Francesco to make a double substitution, but the changes had little effect.

Dybala outpaced Alfred Duncan with ease to fashion a shot from a tight angle that Consigli had to block at his near post.

After a Giorgio Chiellini header flew just wide from Pjanic’s corner, only a timely intervention from Antei stopped Higuain as the striker teed up his angled drive on the right of the penalty area.