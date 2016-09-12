Quintana holds off rival Froome, set to win Vuelta

AP, ALTO DE AITANA , Spain

Nairo Quintana was poised to win the Vuelta a Espana after protecting his lead over Chris Froome in a grueling penultimate stage in the southern mountains on Saturday.

Barring an accident or incident on the final stage’s traditional arrival in Madrid, the Colombian Movistar rider would add the Vuelta to the 2014 Giro d’Italia on his Grand Tour list of honors.

Pierre-Roger Latour of France won the 193km stage traversing three category two ascents from Benidorm to a special-category finish at the Alto de Aitana.

Froome reduced Quintana’s lead by more than two minutes by winning Friday’s time trial to move to within 1 minute, 21 seconds, but Quintana kept him in check throughout Saturday’s ride, responding to his repeated attacks on the final 21km climb, before passing him just before the finish.

“I want to congratulate [Froome]. He is a great rival,” Quintana said. “He had a great time trial and he made me suffer. Riding against the greats like Froome and Alberto Contador gives this win so much more importance.”

Froome clapped as Quintana pulled past him following the last of several one-on-one climbing duels by the stars on the three-week Grand Tour.

The British cyclist tweeted “Chapeau” to Quintana and “I gave it my all” after the stage.

Quintana has twice finished runner-up to Froome at the Tour de France, the last time in July when Froome and Team Sky were dominant.

Quintana thanked his Movistar team and dedicated the win to Jose Rojas, a Movistar rider who crashed midway through the stage and was evacuated in ambulance with a leg injury.

“My team defended all the attacks of the other teams, above all Sky,” Quintana said. “I am grateful to them.”

Froome was 1:23 behind Quintana, while Orica-BikeExchange’s Esteban Chaves moved past Contador of Tinkoff into third place after making up time with a long-distance attack.

Froome, a three-time Tour winner, is set to finish the Vuelta as runner-up for a third time. He finished second in 2011 and 2014.

Latour, who rides for AG2R La Mondiale, edged Darwin Atapuma of BMC Racing at the line for his first win at a Grand Tour.